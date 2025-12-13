Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings

A drink that evokes childhood memories and creates a New Year's mood. Cocoa is exactly what you need on a cold winter evening. There are many interesting recipes, each of which is worth trying, because it is not only delicious, but also easy. UNN tells about the most unusual and delicious cocoa recipes.

Cocoa with wine

Ingredients:

half a glass of water;

a glass of dry red wine;

1 tbsp. sugar;

1 tbsp. cocoa;

two cubes of bitter dark chocolate;

lemon zest;

nutmeg.

Preparation:

Add sugar, cocoa, nutmeg, lemon zest and grated chocolate to a pot with water. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat, add wine and cook for another 5-7 minutes, but it should not boil under any circumstances. Done! Enjoy your meal!

Ginger cocoa with orange

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder;

2 cups of milk;

1 teaspoon of ground ginger;

half an orange.

Preparation:

Mix cocoa powder with ground ginger. Heat the milk over medium heat until foam appears. Add the cocoa mixture, zest and orange juice, honey or sugar to the milk, if desired. You can decorate with a slice of orange and marshmallows. Done! Enjoy your meal!

Pumpkin cocoa

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk;

100 g of boiled pumpkin puree;

3 tablespoons of cocoa powder;

50 g of sugar;

1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon;

1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves;

whipped cream for decoration.

Preparation:

Mix milk with pumpkin puree. Place over medium heat and stir until smooth, without bringing to a boil. In a bowl, mix cocoa powder, cinnamon and cloves. You can add sugar to taste. Gradually add the mixture to the milk, stirring constantly, but do not bring to a boil. If desired, decorate with cream and marshmallows. Done! Enjoy your meal!

Cocoa with pepper

Ingredients:

250 ml of milk;

half a small chili pepper;

half a teaspoon of cinnamon;

a pinch of vanilla;

1.5 tbsp. cocoa.

Preparation: