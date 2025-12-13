Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
03:54 PM • 866 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
03:26 PM • 2260 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
03:01 PM • 3946 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
01:58 PM • 6200 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
01:41 PM • 7712 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
12:30 PM • 8524 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 11324 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
10:39 AM • 13104 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
December 13, 09:59 AM • 11887 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
December 13, 08:44 AM • 12377 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
68%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 19071 views
Russia launched over 450 drones and 30 missiles, thousands without electricity in 7 regions: Zelenskyy reacted to the night Russian attackPhotoDecember 13, 08:49 AM • 11037 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 12468 views
Already headed the party: MP named potential new leader of "Servant of the People"December 13, 09:11 AM • 8350 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways12:38 PM • 7320 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhoto04:20 PM • 4 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways12:38 PM • 7390 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 19104 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 31814 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 54078 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Keir Starmer
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideo11:42 AM • 3620 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store11:26 AM • 4126 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 12495 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 50866 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 32702 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Tesla Model Y

Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Four unique cocoa recipes are presented: with wine, ginger and orange, pumpkin and pepper. These drinks are ideal for creating a cozy atmosphere in winter.

Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings

A drink that evokes childhood memories and creates a New Year's mood. Cocoa is exactly what you need on a cold winter evening. There are many interesting recipes, each of which is worth trying, because it is not only delicious, but also easy. UNN tells about the most unusual and delicious cocoa recipes.

Cocoa with wine

Ingredients:

  • half a glass of water;
    • a glass of dry red wine; 
      • 1 tbsp. sugar; 
        • 1 tbsp. cocoa; 
          • two cubes of bitter dark chocolate; 
            • lemon zest;
              • nutmeg.

                Preparation:

                1. Add sugar, cocoa, nutmeg, lemon zest and grated chocolate to a pot with water.
                  1. Bring the mixture to a boil.
                    1. Reduce the heat, add wine and cook for another 5-7 minutes, but it should not boil under any circumstances.
                      1. Done! Enjoy your meal!

                        Ginger cocoa with orange

                        Ingredients:

                        • 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder;
                          • 2 cups of milk;
                            • 1 teaspoon of ground ginger;
                              • half an orange.

                                Preparation:

                                1. Mix cocoa powder with ground ginger.
                                  1. Heat the milk over medium heat until foam appears.
                                    1. Add the cocoa mixture, zest and orange juice, honey or sugar to the milk, if desired.
                                      1. You can decorate with a slice of orange and marshmallows. Done! Enjoy your meal!

                                        Pumpkin cocoa

                                        Ingredients:

                                        • 2 cups of milk;
                                          • 100 g of boiled pumpkin puree;
                                            • 3 tablespoons of cocoa powder;
                                              • 50 g of sugar;
                                                • 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon;
                                                  • 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves;
                                                    • whipped cream for decoration.

                                                      Preparation:

                                                      1. Mix milk with pumpkin puree.
                                                        1. Place over medium heat and stir until smooth, without bringing to a boil. 
                                                          1. In a bowl, mix cocoa powder, cinnamon and cloves. You can add sugar to taste. 
                                                            1. Gradually add the mixture to the milk, stirring constantly, but do not bring to a boil.
                                                              1. If desired, decorate with cream and marshmallows. Done! Enjoy your meal!

                                                                Cocoa with pepper

                                                                Ingredients:

                                                                • 250 ml of milk;
                                                                  • half a small chili pepper; 
                                                                    • half a teaspoon of cinnamon; 
                                                                      • a pinch of vanilla; 
                                                                        • 1.5 tbsp. cocoa.

                                                                          Preparation:

                                                                          1. Clean the pepper from seeds and wash it.
                                                                            1. Heat the milk, add pepper, spices and cocoa.
                                                                              1. You can decorate with marshmallows or chocolate. Done! Enjoy your meal!

                                                                                Oleksandra Mesenko

                                                                                Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                                                New Year