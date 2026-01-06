Attempted to illegally enter Romania: Dnipro resident wandered in the mountains for five days

He planned to illegally cross the state border in the direction of Romania and got lost. Border guards rescued a man from Dnipro who had been wandering in the mountains for five days, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

The man himself called the police hotline, reporting that he was exhausted and unable to move. The search operation lasted about 12 hours. In the morning, border guards, together with the State Emergency Service, found the exhausted man lying in the snow in the middle of a forest.

The response team helped the weakened man descend from the mountain, brought him to the unit, provided food and an opportunity to warm up. Later, the man admitted that he planned to illegally cross the state border in the direction of Romania. An administrative protocol was drawn up against him.

