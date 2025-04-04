Storm Shadow cruise missile

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13602 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23960 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62136 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209575 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120281 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388409 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308276 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213319 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244007 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254991 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 128340 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209575 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388409 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252648 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308276 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1468 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12381 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42694 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70773 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56642 views
News by theme

British Storm Shadows may become useless for Ukraine due to the blocking of US intelligence - Media

The US has prohibited Britain from sharing intelligence with Ukraine for targeting Storm Shadow missiles. This could significantly reduce the effectiveness of British cruise missiles for strikes against Russian targets.

War • March 6, 03:24 PM • 14615 views

Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian diplomats 7 priorities for 2025

The President outlined the priorities for Ukrainian diplomats in 2025. These include strengthening military support, integration into the EU and NATO, sanctions against Russia, and the launch of the e-Consul.

Politics • January 13, 09:16 AM • 27260 views

Ukraine to receive first Mirage fighter jets from France in January - media

The first three Mirage 2000-5F fighters will be delivered to Ukraine by January 20, 2025. In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive about ten aircraft equipped with SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow missiles.

War • January 4, 10:32 AM • 63148 views

Ukrainian pilots complete training on Mirage 2000-5F: what's next

The French training program for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5F has been completed in six months. Delivery of the fighters, armed with Scalp missiles and AASM bombs, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

War • December 25, 01:05 PM • 20178 views

“Not too much there, so that Storm Shadow is not banned.” Zelensky wishes Usyk victory

The President of Ukraine had a video conversation with Oleksandr Usyk on the eve of the fight for all the championship belts. The boxer spoke about his preparations and promised to “keep the Ukrainian spirit” during the fight.

Sports • December 20, 04:06 PM • 23718 views

Russian Defense Ministry comments on the strike on Kyiv: it was a “retaliatory” attack

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it attacked the SBU and Luch design bureau facilities in response to the attack on the Kamensky plant. However, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired at Kyiv.

War • December 20, 08:40 AM • 20033 views
Exclusive

Deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine: what formats are being considered

The French president proposed deploying foreign troops in Ukraine prior to NATO membership. Experts are discussing various formats of presence - from police missions to combat contingents.

War • December 10, 02:12 PM • 126534 views

Zelenskyy wants to call Biden to discuss Ukraine's invitation to NATO

The President of Ukraine intends to contact Joe Biden to discuss a possible invitation to NATO. Zelenskyy emphasized that although Ukraine cannot currently be in the Alliance, the issue of the invitation remains relevant.

Politics • December 9, 12:24 PM • 14513 views

How Russia, China and nuclear weapons are involved in unknown drones in the UK - expert

Nick Pope, the British Ministry of Defense's colishniy kerivnik, reported the UFO incident to Russia and China before the appearance of drones over RAF air bases. The incidents could have been caused by the launch of Storm Shadow missiles.

Politics • December 1, 03:26 AM • 61919 views

Russian Telegram channels announced an attack on the Belbek in the occupied Crimea

Russian sources report an attack on about 40 UAVs and missiles in Crimea, in particular on the Belbek airfield. In Sevastopol, smoke was observed and explosions were heard.

War • November 27, 09:55 AM • 22682 views

Russia expels British diplomat: what reason does it name

the FSB accused British diplomat Edward Pryor of providing false information and subversive intelligence work. The diplomat was ordered to leave Russia within two weeks, and the British ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

News of the World • November 26, 01:46 PM • 17103 views

Britain secretly delivered a new batch of Storm Shadow to Ukraine: what is known about the delivery

The United Kingdom has secretly delivered dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine before restrictions on their use are lifted. This is the first delivery of missiles under the premiership of Keir Starmer.

News of the World • November 26, 05:08 AM • 17537 views

Storm Shadow strikes Kursk region: Russian lieutenant general and hundreds of North Korean soldiers killed

A missile strike on a sanatorium in the Kursk region killed 18 Russian servicemen, including Lt. Gen. Solodchuk. It is also reported that 33 Russian servicemen were wounded and 500 North Korean soldiers were killed.

War • November 23, 01:47 PM • 37110 views

Ukraine is negotiating with Germany on Taurus missiles: what is known

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms its need for German Taurus missiles and continues its dialogue with Germany to obtain them. Germany remains the second largest supplier of military aid after the United States.

Politics • November 21, 06:43 PM • 24898 views

Britain refuses to confirm authorization for Ukraine to use Storm Shadow against targets in Russia: claims “proportional” support

The British government refused to comment on the authorization to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia. Defense Minister Geeley said the front line is unstable and that support for Ukraine is increasing.

War • November 21, 12:05 PM • 19629 views

Hungary to deploy air defense systems near the border with Ukraine

Hungary's defense minister has ordered the deployment of air defense assets in the northeastern part of the country. The decision is related to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine and the West's permission to strike Russian territory.

War • November 21, 09:22 AM • 19842 views

Umerov on using Storm Shadow: let's not go into details

Ukraine's Defense Minister refused to comment on reports of the use of British Storm Shadow missiles. Umerov said that Ukraine is using all available means to defend itself.

War • November 21, 06:26 AM • 19023 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russia with British Storm Shadow - Bloomberg

For the first time, Ukraine has used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike Russian territory. Permission to use the missiles was granted in response to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops.

War • November 20, 02:58 PM • 21812 views

Britain probably lifted the ban on Storm Shadow strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation - mass media

British Prime Minister Cyrus Starmer hinted at the possible lifting of restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow missiles at the Russian Federation. The change of position occurred after a similar US decision on long-range missiles.

War • November 20, 11:21 AM • 182157 views

France has limited stockpile of Scalp missiles to give to Ukraine - Le Monde

Paris is negotiating with London for further supplies, as the UK has a larger arsenal of Scalp/Storm Shadow missiles.

War • November 20, 08:58 AM • 17147 views

Ukraine will get the right weapons to defeat Putin - British Prime Minister

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intention to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win, but refused to disclose details. He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and the inadmissibility of Russia's victory in the war.

War • November 19, 05:04 PM • 29120 views

Blinken's aide confirms U.S. authorization to strike long-range weapons at Russia

Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia. According to the US Assistant Secretary of State, this may force Russia to enter into peace talks.

War • November 19, 09:43 AM • 17303 views

Macron: US made a “good decision” to lift limits on Ukraine missile use

The French President approved the US authorization for Ukraine to use US weapons on the territory of Russia. The decision was made in response to Russia's escalation and involvement of the North Korean military.

War • November 19, 07:45 AM • 61011 views

British Defense Secretary to hold urgent talks with the US and Ukraine

John Healey announces trilateral talks on military support for Ukraine. The minister refused to comment on the issue of long-range missiles, emphasizing the security of military operations.

War • November 18, 08:16 PM • 39292 views

Borrell: US allows Ukraine to strike Russia with missiles with a range of up to 300 km

The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use weapons with a range of up to 300 kilometers in Russia. The weapons are to be used against Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region.

War • November 18, 07:24 PM • 30020 views

Italy's position does not change: Tayani on Ukraine's use of Italian weapons on Russian territory

The Italian Foreign Minister confirmed that Italian weapons can only be used on the territory of Ukraine. Tajani also supported the idea of a peace conference with the participation of Russia, China, India, and Brazil.

War • November 18, 05:19 PM • 30976 views
Exclusive

An expert on a possible decision on permission to strike deep into Russia: it has been delayed for almost a year

Military experts commented on the possible authorization of the United States to use long-range missiles against Russia. According to them, the Russians have already adapted and moved important facilities further away from the border.

War • November 18, 09:08 AM • 153851 views

German Greens candidate for chancellor promises Ukraine TAURUS

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck announced his intention to reconsider Scholz's decision on TAURUS if he becomes Chancellor. Earlier, CDU candidate Friedrich Merz made a similar pledge.

War • November 18, 08:26 AM • 19180 views

Lithuanian President confirms Ukraine's permission to fire long-range missiles at Russia

The President of Lithuania confirmed that Ukraine had received permission from its partners to strike at Russian territory with long-range weapons. The United States, France, and the United Kingdom have granted appropriate authorizations for the use of their missile systems.

War • November 18, 07:22 AM • 21096 views

Britain successfully tests SPEAR cruise missile with a range of up to 100 km

The British military has successfully tested the SPEAR guided missile with a range of up to 100 km. The missile is designed for the F-35 and can destroy air defense systems, ships, tanks and other targets.

News of the World • November 18, 04:00 AM • 21958 views