The US has prohibited Britain from sharing intelligence with Ukraine for targeting Storm Shadow missiles. This could significantly reduce the effectiveness of British cruise missiles for strikes against Russian targets.
The President outlined the priorities for Ukrainian diplomats in 2025. These include strengthening military support, integration into the EU and NATO, sanctions against Russia, and the launch of the e-Consul.
The first three Mirage 2000-5F fighters will be delivered to Ukraine by January 20, 2025. In total, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will receive about ten aircraft equipped with SCALP-EG and Storm Shadow missiles.
The French training program for Ukrainian pilots and mechanics on the Mirage 2000-5F has been completed in six months. Delivery of the fighters, armed with Scalp missiles and AASM bombs, is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.
The President of Ukraine had a video conversation with Oleksandr Usyk on the eve of the fight for all the championship belts. The boxer spoke about his preparations and promised to “keep the Ukrainian spirit” during the fight.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that it attacked the SBU and Luch design bureau facilities in response to the attack on the Kamensky plant. However, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles fired at Kyiv.
The French president proposed deploying foreign troops in Ukraine prior to NATO membership. Experts are discussing various formats of presence - from police missions to combat contingents.
The President of Ukraine intends to contact Joe Biden to discuss a possible invitation to NATO. Zelenskyy emphasized that although Ukraine cannot currently be in the Alliance, the issue of the invitation remains relevant.
Nick Pope, the British Ministry of Defense's colishniy kerivnik, reported the UFO incident to Russia and China before the appearance of drones over RAF air bases. The incidents could have been caused by the launch of Storm Shadow missiles.
Russian sources report an attack on about 40 UAVs and missiles in Crimea, in particular on the Belbek airfield. In Sevastopol, smoke was observed and explosions were heard.
the FSB accused British diplomat Edward Pryor of providing false information and subversive intelligence work. The diplomat was ordered to leave Russia within two weeks, and the British ambassador was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The United Kingdom has secretly delivered dozens of Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine before restrictions on their use are lifted. This is the first delivery of missiles under the premiership of Keir Starmer.
A missile strike on a sanatorium in the Kursk region killed 18 Russian servicemen, including Lt. Gen. Solodchuk. It is also reported that 33 Russian servicemen were wounded and 500 North Korean soldiers were killed.
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry confirms its need for German Taurus missiles and continues its dialogue with Germany to obtain them. Germany remains the second largest supplier of military aid after the United States.
The British government refused to comment on the authorization to use Storm Shadow missiles against targets in Russia. Defense Minister Geeley said the front line is unstable and that support for Ukraine is increasing.
Hungary's defense minister has ordered the deployment of air defense assets in the northeastern part of the country. The decision is related to changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine and the West's permission to strike Russian territory.
Ukraine's Defense Minister refused to comment on reports of the use of British Storm Shadow missiles. Umerov said that Ukraine is using all available means to defend itself.
For the first time, Ukraine has used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to strike Russian territory. Permission to use the missiles was granted in response to Russia's involvement of North Korean troops.
British Prime Minister Cyrus Starmer hinted at the possible lifting of restrictions on the use of Storm Shadow missiles at the Russian Federation. The change of position occurred after a similar US decision on long-range missiles.
Paris is negotiating with London for further supplies, as the UK has a larger arsenal of Scalp/Storm Shadow missiles.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his intention to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win, but refused to disclose details. He emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine and the inadmissibility of Russia's victory in the war.
Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to use American long-range weapons to strike targets in Russia. According to the US Assistant Secretary of State, this may force Russia to enter into peace talks.
The French President approved the US authorization for Ukraine to use US weapons on the territory of Russia. The decision was made in response to Russia's escalation and involvement of the North Korean military.
John Healey announces trilateral talks on military support for Ukraine. The minister refused to comment on the issue of long-range missiles, emphasizing the security of military operations.
The Biden administration has authorized Ukraine to use weapons with a range of up to 300 kilometers in Russia. The weapons are to be used against Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk region.
The Italian Foreign Minister confirmed that Italian weapons can only be used on the territory of Ukraine. Tajani also supported the idea of a peace conference with the participation of Russia, China, India, and Brazil.
Military experts commented on the possible authorization of the United States to use long-range missiles against Russia. According to them, the Russians have already adapted and moved important facilities further away from the border.
German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck announced his intention to reconsider Scholz's decision on TAURUS if he becomes Chancellor. Earlier, CDU candidate Friedrich Merz made a similar pledge.
The President of Lithuania confirmed that Ukraine had received permission from its partners to strike at Russian territory with long-range weapons. The United States, France, and the United Kingdom have granted appropriate authorizations for the use of their missile systems.
The British military has successfully tested the SPEAR guided missile with a range of up to 100 km. The missile is designed for the F-35 and can destroy air defense systems, ships, tanks and other targets.