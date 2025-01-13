Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian diplomats 7 priorities for 2025

The priorities for 2025 include strengthening military support, expanding international relations, promoting integration into the EU and NATO, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and launching digital services for Ukrainians abroad.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Foreign Minister, the beginning of January is a time to summarize and prioritize. He shared the main tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy outlined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 2025.

These are the main areas of diplomats' work:

1. Strengthening military support for Ukraine

Despite the election cycles in partner countries, Ukraine seeks to obtain the necessary weapons, including air defense systems, and ensure their uninterrupted supply.

The task also includes the implementation of the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula, and the lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons. In 2024, it was achieved:

US military aid package worth more than $60 billion - deliveries of Patriot, ATACAMS, IRIS-T, Scalp/Storm Shadow, F-16.

Start of investments in the military-industrial complex of Ukraine according to the Danish model.

27 bilateral security agreements within the framework of the Group of Seven declaration.

2. Expanding relations with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America

Ukraine is pursuing a proactive foreign policy, including attracting assistance for the country's reconstruction. In 2024, about 800 international negotiations were held, and dialogue with Central Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, and the Middle East was intensified.

We organized the first visit of the Indian leader in the history of diplomatic relations. After a long pause, we resumed a high-level dialogue with China. Ukraine also became one of the 79 founding members of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty - noted Sibiga.

Diplomatic missions have also been opened in 9 African countries, and more are planned.

3. Accelerating integration into the EU and NATO

In 2025, we are focused on the fastest possible progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and on the path to NATO - wrote Sibiga.

The goal is to ensure maximum progress in negotiations with the EU during the Polish and Danish presidencies in 2025. Ukraine will also continue its path to NATO as a security guarantee. In 2024, the first stages of negotiations with the EU began and the preconditions for opening negotiating clusters were created.

4. Increased sanctions pressure on Russia

2025 should be the year of a significant increase in the cost of war for the aggressor - said the Foreign Minister.

Sanctions should become more effective. According to Sibiga, it is necessary to strengthen control over their implementation, close loopholes, increase pressure on key sectors of the Russian economy and introduce new restrictions.

It is important to ensure the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation, maintain its international isolation, maintain attention to the consequences of aggression and continue to work on bringing it to justice. The 16th package of EU sanctions is expected to be adopted by the end of winter.

5. Implementation of the e-Consul system

This will provide simplified access to consular services for Ukrainians abroad. In 2024, the legal framework for launching the system was finalized.

6. Countering Russian disinformation

Ukraine will continue to strengthen its communication capabilities and conduct information campaigns. In 2024, these efforts reached more than a billion people.

7. Promotion of the Ukrainian brand

We are planning to expand cultural projects such as the Ukrainian Bookshelf, Ukrainian-language audio guides, and the First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit.

