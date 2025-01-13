Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian diplomats 7 priorities for 2025

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40327 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125964 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133666 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133254 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169682 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110383 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163054 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104416 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91232 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128974 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127640 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89247 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100619 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144871 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169667 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163042 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190833 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180089 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127647 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128984 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134088 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151314 views
Actual
Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian diplomats 7 priorities for 2025

Zelenskyy gives Ukrainian diplomats 7 priorities for 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26994 views

The President outlined the priorities for Ukrainian diplomats in 2025. These include strengthening military support, integration into the EU and NATO, sanctions against Russia, and the launch of the e-Consul.

The priorities for 2025 include strengthening military support, expanding international relations, promoting integration into the EU and NATO, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and launching digital services for Ukrainians abroad.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote about this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Foreign Minister, the beginning of January is a time to summarize and prioritize. He shared the main tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy outlined by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for 2025.

These are the main areas of diplomats' work:

1. Strengthening military support for Ukraine

Despite the election cycles in partner countries, Ukraine seeks to obtain the necessary weapons, including air defense systems, and ensure their uninterrupted supply.

The task also includes the implementation of the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula, and the lifting of restrictions on the use of weapons. In 2024, it was achieved:

  • US military aid package worth more than $60 billion - deliveries of Patriot, ATACAMS, IRIS-T, Scalp/Storm Shadow, F-16.
  • Start of investments in the military-industrial complex of Ukraine according to the Danish model.
  • 27 bilateral security agreements within the framework of the Group of Seven declaration.

2. Expanding relations with countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America

Ukraine is pursuing a proactive foreign policy, including attracting assistance for the country's reconstruction. In 2024, about 800 international negotiations were held, and dialogue with Central Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, and the Middle East was intensified.

We organized the first visit of the Indian leader in the history of diplomatic relations. After a long pause, we resumed a high-level dialogue with China. Ukraine also became one of the 79 founding members of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty

- noted Sibiga.

Diplomatic missions have also been opened in 9 African countries, and more are planned.

3. Accelerating integration into the EU and NATO

In 2025, we are focused on the fastest possible progress in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU and on the path to NATO

- wrote Sibiga.

The goal is to ensure maximum progress in negotiations with the EU during the Polish and Danish presidencies in 2025. Ukraine will also continue its path to NATO as a security guarantee. In 2024, the first stages of negotiations with the EU began and the preconditions for opening negotiating clusters were created.

4. Increased sanctions pressure on Russia

2025 should be the year of a significant increase in the cost of war for the aggressor

- said the Foreign Minister.

Sanctions should become more effective. According to Sibiga, it is necessary to strengthen control over their implementation, close loopholes, increase pressure on key sectors of the Russian economy and introduce new restrictions.

It is important to ensure the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation, maintain its international isolation, maintain attention to the consequences of aggression and continue to work on bringing it to justice. The 16th package of EU sanctions is expected to be adopted by the end of winter.

5. Implementation of the e-Consul system

This will provide simplified access to consular services for Ukrainians abroad. In 2024, the legal framework for launching the system was finalized.

6. Countering Russian disinformation

Ukraine will continue to strengthen its communication capabilities and conduct information campaigns. In 2024, these efforts reached more than a billion people.

7. Promotion of the Ukrainian brand

We are planning to expand cultural projects such as the Ukrainian Bookshelf, Ukrainian-language audio guides, and the First Ladies and Gentlemen's Summit.

Previously

Zelenskyy has declared his readiness to strengthen Ukraine's position in 2025to move to the stage of diplomacy. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Politics
shtormova-tinStorm Shadow cruise missile
natoNATO
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
indiaIndia
european-unionEuropean Union
chinaChina
japanJapan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising