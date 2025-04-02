How to quickly and easily clean a microwave: effective methods
Kyiv • UNN
Regular cleaning of the microwave is important for safety, efficiency, and food taste. Simple methods with vinegar or lemon juice will help in the care of the device.
The cleanliness of a microwave oven is important not only for aesthetics, but also for the safety and efficiency of the device. Grease, food residues and unpleasant odors can accumulate inside, affecting the taste of dishes and even causing breakdowns. Regular maintenance of the microwave will help to avoid these problems and extend the life of your equipment.
UNN has collected tips to make caring for your microwave easy and simple.
Why is it important to clean the microwave?
The accumulation of grease and food debris not only spoils the appearance of the microwave, but can also lead to overheating of the device or even a fire. In addition, how clean the microwave is affects its efficiency, as well as the taste of the food.
How often should I clean my microwave oven?
The microwave should be cleaned regularly to avoid the accumulation of grease, food residues and unpleasant odors. It is best to do a general cleaning once a month.
If the microwave is used frequently, it is recommended to wash its interior once every one to two weeks. Stains should be removed immediately, while they are still fresh and easy to remove.
What to do in case of fire: rescuers voiced advice28.03.25, 16:51 • 40086 views
In addition, if you notice a foreign smell coming from the microwave or food debris sticking to the walls, this is a signal that it is time for an unscheduled cleaning.
How to quickly clean the microwave oven?
The easiest way is to use vinegar or lemon juice. To do this, you need to:
- prepare a mixture: mix two cups of water with two tablespoons of vinegar or lemon juice;
- heat this mixture in the microwave on high power for three minutes;
- leave the door closed for another 15 minutes to allow the steam to dissolve the dirt;
- wipe the inside surface with a damp cloth.
The turntable can be washed separately in the sink or even in the dishwasher, if the manufacturer allows.
Natural washing: 5 effective ways without using chemicals22.03.25, 09:00 • 50163 views
How to avoid heavy soiling?
To keep your microwave clean for longer, experts recommend:
- use special lids or paper towels for dishes that may splatter;
- clean up spills immediately after they occur;
- use only microwave-safe dishes to avoid overheating.
Caring for your microwave is a simple process that doesn't take much time, but it significantly affects the quality of the device and your safety.
Spring cleaning: tips for cleaning windows, cabinets and household appliances21.03.25, 07:45 • 347201 view