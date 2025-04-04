Bridget A. Brink

The Polish Prime Minister commented on the large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, during which 11 people were killed. Russia launched 145 drones and 3 missiles across 5 regions of Ukraine.
As a result of night attacks by the Russian Federation in several regions of Ukraine, 11 people have died and 40 have been injured. In Dobropillia, a double strike was carried out on first responders.
Brigitte Brink responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine using ballistic, cruise missiles and drones. The attack damaged two critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.
Ukraine has set an example for European countries in refusing to use Russian nuclear fuel for Soviet-designed reactors. Three EU countries already use Westinghouse fuel, and two more are preparing to switch.
The President of Ukraine congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas and emphasized the importance of unity. In his address, he emphasized that Ukrainians want to live peacefully on their land, to see the sun and Christmas stars instead of missiles.
U. S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wished Ukrainians a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, wearing a dress with embroidery. She emphasized the importance of the partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine at this historic moment.
Two enemy missiles that crossed the airspace of the Zakarpattia region were shot down near Mukachevo and the village of Kliucharky. No damage or casualties were reported.
Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and key facilities. The attacks were recorded in Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.
A delegation from the NABU, SAPO, and HACC met with the US Senate Appropriations Committee. Ambassador Brink emphasized the importance of the independence of anti-corruption institutions for the transparency of the use of US assistance.
A bipartisan delegation of senior officials from the US Senate Appropriations Committee arrives in Kyiv. The visit underscores the importance of U.S. assistance in protecting Ukraine and European security from Russian aggression.
Richardson, the U. S. Chief Inspector General for Aid Monitoring, arrived in Kyiv. His work is aimed at ensuring transparency of US aid and supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
Russian drones attacked Kyiv, hitting a high-rise building, killing a girl and injuring 6 people. In Dnipro, a missile strike killed 3 people and injured 19, including 4 children. A woman died in Kyiv region as a result of a drone attack.
U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirmed the visit of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Kyiv. The visit underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.
U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has called for Russia to be held accountable for the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. Her death in Russian custody is a testament to the ongoing attacks on free media and the truth.
The United States has provided Ukraine with 3. 2 million textbooks worth $8.3 million for students in grades 1-2. The first batch was handed over at a ceremony attended by representatives of USAID, the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Education of Ukraine.
Samantha Power, USAID Administrator, made her third visit to Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. She expressed her admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian people and her willingness to discuss further support for Ukraine.
In the first 7 months of 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 20. 86 million tons of grain for export. Despite Russia's attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to support the country's economy and feed the world.
The United States has provided Ukrenergo with 18 high-voltage autotransformers to restore power grids after Russian attacks. Some of the equipment is already in operation, providing electricity to millions of Ukrainians.
President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of new international arrangements and security agreements in August. Ukraine will also receive Nassams air defense missiles as part of a new support package from the US.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine met with US Ambassador Bridget Brink. They discussed defense assistance, NATO membership, sanctions against Russia, and interparliamentary cooperation.
U. S. Special Representative Penny Pritzker met with Ukrainian officials to discuss economic recovery. Opportunities for U.S. companies and the importance of reforms in Ukraine to attract investment were discussed.
Penny Pritzker, the U. S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery and Rebuilding, has arrived in Kyiv. Together with American company executives, she aims to help Ukraine build its future, emphasizing the importance of a transparent business environment.
Since August 2023, Ukraine has exported 56 million tons of cargo, including more than 37. 4 million tons of agricultural products, through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor, despite Russia's ongoing attacks, according to the US Ambassador to Ukraine.
Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of the approved $7. 8 billion budget support package from the United States in the near future.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a U. S. Congressional delegation in Kyiv to discuss further U.S. assistance, including additional air defense systems such as Patriot to save lives and protect infrastructure, and thanked the United States for its continued support against Russian invasion.
A number of state-owned companies have announced their intentions to go through corporatization, which is expected to attract billions of hryvnias in investment and open up new opportunities through corporate governance.
The United States provided electrical equipment to help repair Kharkiv's power grid damaged by Russian attacks.
The United States has provided 107 generators to hospitals and schools in 5 localities in Kharkiv region to help them operate during power outages caused by russia's constant rocket attacks on energy infrastructure.
U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian officials visited a drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine to discuss drone production, wartime logistics, and localization of UAV components that are actively used at the front against Russian troops.