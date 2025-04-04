Bridget A. Brink

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15653 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28529 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64703 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213714 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122555 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391835 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310713 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213739 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255098 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Tusk on the Russian night attack on Ukraine: this is what happens when you pacify barbarians

The Polish Prime Minister commented on the large-scale attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine, during which 11 people were killed. Russia launched 145 drones and 3 missiles across 5 regions of Ukraine.

War • March 8, 02:17 PM • 24129 views

US ambassador called the consequences of the night attack by Russia "horrific news"

As a result of night attacks by the Russian Federation in several regions of Ukraine, 11 people have died and 40 have been injured. In Dobropillia, a double strike was carried out on first responders.

War • March 8, 11:19 AM • 62715 views

U.S. Ambassador responds to Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector

Brigitte Brink responded to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine using ballistic, cruise missiles and drones. The attack damaged two critical infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

War • January 15, 08:06 PM • 50324 views

Ukraine has destroyed the Russian monopoly in the field of nuclear fuel - SNRIU

Ukraine has set an example for European countries in refusing to use Russian nuclear fuel for Soviet-designed reactors. Three EU countries already use Westinghouse fuel, and two more are preparing to switch.

Economy • January 10, 09:02 AM • 35842 views

“Russians are far from God, and slavery and darkness lose": Zelensky wishes Ukrainians Merry Christmas

The President of Ukraine congratulated Ukrainians on Christmas and emphasized the importance of unity. In his address, he emphasized that Ukrainians want to live peacefully on their land, to see the sun and Christmas stars instead of missiles.

Politics • December 24, 03:36 PM • 23418 views

U.S. Ambassador Brink in an embroidered dress made a special holiday greeting to Ukrainians

U. S. Ambassador Bridget Brink wished Ukrainians a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, wearing a dress with embroidery. She emphasized the importance of the partnership between the U.S. and Ukraine at this historic moment.

Society • December 24, 02:51 PM • 15943 views

Two missiles shot down in Zakarpattia region during a massive Russian attack

Two enemy missiles that crossed the airspace of the Zakarpattia region were shot down near Mukachevo and the village of Kliucharky. No damage or casualties were reported.

War • December 13, 09:56 AM • 17235 views

A barrage of ballistic missiles, another massive attack: Ambassador Brink reacts to the shelling of Ukraine by invaders

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and key facilities. The attacks were recorded in Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

War • December 13, 08:34 AM • 17133 views

US Senate meets with delegation of anti-corruption agencies of Ukraine

A delegation from the NABU, SAPO, and HACC met with the US Senate Appropriations Committee. Ambassador Brink emphasized the importance of the independence of anti-corruption institutions for the transparency of the use of US assistance.

Politics • December 5, 05:12 AM • 80867 views

American senators arrived in Kyiv

A bipartisan delegation of senior officials from the US Senate Appropriations Committee arrives in Kyiv. The visit underscores the importance of U.S. assistance in protecting Ukraine and European security from Russian aggression.

Politics • December 4, 03:40 PM • 21572 views

US sends chief inspector to monitor aid to Ukraine

Richardson, the U. S. Chief Inspector General for Aid Monitoring, arrived in Kyiv. His work is aimed at ensuring transparency of US aid and supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

War • November 4, 08:09 PM • 35713 views

US Ambassador responds to nighttime drone attack on Kyiv

Russian drones attacked Kyiv, hitting a high-rise building, killing a girl and injuring 6 people. In Dnipro, a missile strike killed 3 people and injured 19, including 4 children. A woman died in Kyiv region as a result of a drone attack.

War • October 26, 06:47 AM • 22210 views

Pentagon chief in Kyiv to emphasize unwavering US commitment to Ukraine - Ambassador

U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink confirmed the visit of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Kyiv. The visit underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

War • October 21, 10:00 AM • 54705 views

The United States calls on Russia to be held accountable for the death of Victoria Roshchina

U. S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has called for Russia to be held accountable for the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. Her death in Russian custody is a testament to the ongoing attacks on free media and the truth.

War • October 11, 05:27 PM • 19472 views

The United States donated over 3 million textbooks to Ukraine for students in grades 1-2

The United States has provided Ukraine with 3. 2 million textbooks worth $8.3 million for students in grades 1-2. The first batch was handed over at a ceremony attended by representatives of USAID, the U.S. Embassy and the Ministry of Education of Ukraine.

Society • October 2, 05:01 PM • 14811 views

USAID administrator arrives in Kyiv

Samantha Power, USAID Administrator, made her third visit to Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. She expressed her admiration for the resilience of the Ukrainian people and her willingness to discuss further support for Ukraine.

Politics • October 2, 07:39 AM • 13603 views

Despite Russia's attacks, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported more than 20 million tons of grain for export this year - Brink

In the first 7 months of 2024, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 20. 86 million tons of grain for export. Despite Russia's attacks, Ukrainian grain continues to support the country's economy and feed the world.

War • September 23, 12:42 PM • 16381 views

The U.S. has handed over 18 autotransformers to Ukraine to restore power grids

The United States has provided Ukrenergo with 18 high-voltage autotransformers to restore power grids after Russian attacks. Some of the equipment is already in operation, providing electricity to millions of Ukrainians.

Economy • August 2, 03:16 PM • 20628 views

USAID has purchased 18 autotransformers for Ukraine - US Ambassador

USAID has purchased 18 autotransformers for Ukraine to help restore the power grid after Russian attacks, US Ambassador Bridget Brink said.

Society • August 2, 07:03 AM • 24030 views

“Fall is the time for results": Zelensky announces new security agreements for Ukraine

President Zelenskyy announced the preparation of new international arrangements and security agreements in August. Ukraine will also receive Nassams air defense missiles as part of a new support package from the US.

War • July 31, 05:36 PM • 39702 views

Stefanchuk discusses military assistance and Ukraine's membership in NATO with US Ambassador

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine met with US Ambassador Bridget Brink. They discussed defense assistance, NATO membership, sanctions against Russia, and interparliamentary cooperation.

War • July 31, 11:38 AM • 100655 views

US Special Representative Pritzker meets with Svyrydenko to discuss recovery and reforms for US investment

U. S. Special Representative Penny Pritzker met with Ukrainian officials to discuss economic recovery. Opportunities for U.S. companies and the importance of reforms in Ukraine to attract investment were discussed.

Economy • July 29, 12:49 PM • 37828 views

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Reconstruction Pritzker arrives in Kyiv

Penny Pritzker, the U. S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery and Rebuilding, has arrived in Kyiv. Together with American company executives, she aims to help Ukraine build its future, emphasizing the importance of a transparent business environment.

Economy • July 29, 10:56 AM • 33844 views

Ukraine exports 56 million tons through the Black Sea corridor amid Russian attacks

Since August 2023, Ukraine has exported 56 million tons of cargo, including more than 37. 4 million tons of agricultural products, through the Black Sea Humanitarian Corridor, despite Russia's ongoing attacks, according to the US Ambassador to Ukraine.

War • July 7, 10:30 PM • 114545 views

Ukraine expects the first tranche from the US as part of the $7.8 billion package in the near future - Finance Ministry

Ukraine expects to receive the first tranche of the approved $7. 8 billion budget support package from the United States in the near future.

Economy • July 4, 10:12 AM • 17325 views

Zelenskyy discusses U.S. aid with U.S. Congressional delegation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a U. S. Congressional delegation in Kyiv to discuss further U.S. assistance, including additional air defense systems such as Patriot to save lives and protect infrastructure, and thanked the United States for its continued support against Russian invasion.

Politics • July 1, 04:14 PM • 27578 views

A number of state-owned companies want to go through the process of corporatization - Ministry of Economy

A number of state-owned companies have announced their intentions to go through corporatization, which is expected to attract billions of hryvnias in investment and open up new opportunities through corporate governance.

Economy • May 23, 01:43 PM • 15285 views

US provides 50 transformers and equipment to help repair Kharkiv's power grid after Russian attacks

The United States provided electrical equipment to help repair Kharkiv's power grid damaged by Russian attacks.

War • May 21, 06:40 AM • 23754 views

After russian attacks on energy infrastructure: The United States donated more than a hundred generators to Kharkiv region

The United States has provided 107 generators to hospitals and schools in 5 localities in Kharkiv region to help them operate during power outages caused by russia's constant rocket attacks on energy infrastructure.

Society • May 20, 06:45 PM • 40897 views

Fedorov showed Blinken how Ukraine produces FPV drones and attack copters

U. S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian officials visited a drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine to discuss drone production, wartime logistics, and localization of UAV components that are actively used at the front against Russian troops.

War • May 15, 05:03 PM • 32765 views