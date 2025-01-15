U.S. Ambassador responds to Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine's energy sector

US Ambassador Bridget Brink reacted to Russia's new massive attack on Ukrainian energy sector, UNN reports.

"Ukraine is under massive attack from Russia with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones. Thank you to the brave defenders of Ukrainian skies for their tireless and heroic work," Brink wrote on social network X.

The Russian Federation's army launched more than 40 missiles at Ukraine during a massive attack - Zelenskyy

Explosions were heard this morning in a number of regions, particularly in the West. In Lviv region two critical infrastructure facilities were hit by Russian missiles during the morning attack - without casualties, but with damage.