Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared details of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. In particular, the parties discussed the purchase of American air defense systems to cover Ukrainian cities, possible co-production of drones, exchanges of prisoners and the dead. Separately, Zelenskyy congratulated Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East and spoke about the situation on the battlefield. Zelenskyy wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Good meeting with the US President in The Hague. I congratulated President Trump on the successful operation in the Middle East. It is important that the US actions weakened not only their nuclear program, but also the production of drones. We will monitor the situation. The President and I discussed the protection of our people, especially the purchase of American air defense systems to cover our cities, our people, churches, and infrastructure. Ukraine is ready to buy this equipment and support American arms manufacturers. Europe can help - Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that they discussed the possible co-production of drones, as well as meetings of the technical team in Istanbul and exchanges of prisoners and the dead.

russia handed over to us the corpses of its own dead. Now Kyiv is conducting examinations to find their relatives. We talked about the situation on the battlefield. putin is definitely not winning. I presented the president with the facts of what is really happening on the ground - added Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

On the sidelines of the NATO summit on June 25 in The Hague, a meeting took place between Zelenskyy and Trump, it lasted about 50 minutes.

Zelenskyy confirmed the meeting with Trump, calling it "meaningful" and indicating that they "covered all really significant issues", including a ceasefire, peace and protection of Ukrainians