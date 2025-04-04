Anti-aircraft warfare

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 5176 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 50387 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 189370 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109847 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 368053 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296140 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211340 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243121 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254547 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160639 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 118320 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114506 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44095 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 57906 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110578 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 189323 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 367989 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 244093 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 296115 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 7968 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 32910 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 58172 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 44351 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 114747 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Anti-aircraft warfare

Measures to combat enemy aerial forces
News by theme

Ukraine has agreed to expand access to intelligence data from some countries: Zelenskyy reveals details

Ukraine has gained access to European intelligence, technologies and ammunition depots. The state has also received licenses for the production of air defense systems and investments in the production of drones and missiles.

War • March 28, 05:32 PM • 43986 views

Umerov discussed Ukraine's defense needs with his French counterpart in Paris

Rustem Umerov met with Sebastien Lecornu in France to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army. They discussed air defense, missiles, ammunition, aviation, armored vehicles and joint weapons production.

War • March 26, 04:36 PM • 54753 views

Explosions are heard in Kyiv: air defense is working

Explosions are heard in Kyiv. Air defense forces are targeting enemy drones in the airspace of the capital and Kyiv region. People are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid is over.

War • February 21, 09:17 PM • 32751 views

Wreckage of downed occupant drone damages 30 summer cottages in Poltava region

At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down enemy drones over Poltava region. The wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative, damaging about 30 plots, with no casualties.

Society • February 10, 06:10 AM • 42914 views

Hostile strikes claimed the lives of 6 people: Zelenskyy responded to the attack by Russia and showed the consequences

Russian forces attacked several regions of Ukraine with various types of weapons, including missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were killed and at least 16 people were injured in different regions.

War • February 1, 08:24 AM • 42158 views

Kyiv region repels nighttime drone attack: details of the operation

The air defense of the Kyiv region successfully repelled an attack by enemy drones that lasted more than 8 hours. There were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure, the debris fell in open areas.

War • January 12, 07:08 AM • 56210 views

Umerov and Italian Defense Minister discuss prospects for joint production of air defense systems

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto. The parties discussed the joint production of air defense systems, missiles and armored vehicles for Ukraine.

Politics • January 9, 03:56 PM • 24154 views

Air Defense Forces work on enemy drones in Kyiv region

Enemy drones were spotted in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working on targets. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of two attack UAVs.

War • December 22, 10:59 AM • 44831 views

Debris found in village in Ivano-Frankivsk region after Russian attack - Martsinkiv

In one of the villages of Ivano-Frankivsk region, debris from a Russian missile attack was recorded. According to the mayor, Ruslan Martsinkiv, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

War • December 13, 07:39 AM • 20239 views

Air Defense Forces are working in the capital - Klitschko

Air Defense Forces are working in Kiev due to an attack by enemy drones. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged citizens to stay in shelters.

War • December 5, 09:10 PM • 52091 views

Joint production of weapons and air defense: Zelensky held a conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway

The Norwegian parliament has increased aid to Ukraine from 1 1. 4 billion to 3 3.2 billion in 2024. Part of the funds will be used for the production of Ukrainian drones and air defense systems.

War • November 29, 09:04 PM • 29542 views

Zelensky: Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 1200 air bombs and drones in a week

Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 800 bombs, 460 drones, and 20 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The President emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and is in talks with partners.

War • November 24, 09:32 AM • 61267 views

Ukrainian Air Force warns of enemy aviation activity in the southeast

In the south-eastern direction, an increase in the activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded. The enemy can conduct air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops using bombs and guided missiles.

War • November 7, 02:15 AM • 22440 views

An explosion occurred in Kyiv during a drone attack: air defense is working

An explosion was recorded in the capital of Ukraine as a result of an attack by enemy drones. Air defense forces are working to destroy the air targets, and the population is urged to take shelter.

War • November 3, 03:51 AM • 70998 views

Air defense is operating in Kyiv - KCMA

Kyiv is on air alert and air defense is in place.

War • November 2, 10:16 AM • 35407 views

In the skies over Ukraine, 57 out of 81 enemy drones were shot down. Odesa region suffers a missile attack

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 57 of 81 Russian drones at night and in the morning. The Russian army also attacked Odesa region with an X-31P missile from the Black Sea.

War • October 23, 06:13 AM • 18135 views

7 more enemy drones destroyed in Khmelnytskyi region: no casualties

Air defense forces in Khmelnytsky region destroyed 7 enemy Shahed UAVs during an air raid. According to preliminary reports, no casualties or damage were reported as a result of the attack.

War • October 18, 09:51 AM • 15257 views

The alert lasted over 14 hours in Kyiv region: Air defense system shoots down enemy targets

The air alert in Kyiv region lasted over 14 hours. Air defense destroyed enemy targets, avoiding casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. Debris from downed targets damaged a motorcycle in a private yard.

War • October 18, 09:44 AM • 15665 views

In Khmelnytsky region, 8 “Shahed” militants were shot down at night

Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 8 Shahed UAVs over Khmelnytsky region on the night of October 18. According to the head of the RMA, no casualties or property damage were reported.

War • October 18, 05:44 AM • 14549 views

One of the most massive drone attacks: air defense in Kyiv operated for 4.5 hours without casualties or damage

Air defense forces repelled an enemy drone attack on Kyiv. The combat operation lasted over 4.5 hours, and all UAVs were neutralized without casualties or damage.

War • October 18, 05:09 AM • 43645 views

“Shahed” downed in Kherson region, 1 killed and 10 wounded due to Russian attacks

Occupants attacked 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging civilian objects. The shelling killed 1 person and injured 10. Ukrainian air defense shot down one enemy drone.

War • October 10, 06:00 AM • 14377 views

Air defense system works in Kyiv region - RMA

A missile attack was recorded in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working. Residents are urged to observe information silence, not to film the work of the defenders and to stay in shelters until the air raid is over.

War • October 7, 05:37 AM • 14274 views

Two “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region overnight, 1 killed, 4 wounded due to Russian attacks

Occupants shelled 14 settlements in Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential areas. Ukrainian air defense shot down 2 enemy Shahed drones over the region.

War • October 4, 05:23 AM • 14896 views

Three “Shaheds” downed in Kherson region at night, 2 killed, 8 wounded due to Russian attacks

The occupiers shelled 24 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. The attacks killed 2 people and wounded 8. The air defense system shot down 3 Shahed drones.

War • October 3, 06:36 AM • 15476 views

Prykarpattia region under enemy attack: no casualties

Air defense forces responded effectively to the threat in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Local authorities are urging residents not to ignore air raid warnings and reminding them of the ban on filming air defense operations.

Society • October 3, 04:25 AM • 37388 views

Kyiv air defense destroyed all enemy drones during a night attack

Air defense forces shot down all of the Shahed drones during a 5-hour attack on Kyiv on the night of October 3. Debris landed in the Desnianskyi district, but there were no serious damages or injuries.

War • October 3, 02:50 AM • 104934 views

Air strike in Kharkiv: 7 people injured

Seven people were injured in an enemy air strike in Kharkiv. The occupiers struck with guided aerial bombs, one of which hit a residential building, causing destruction.

Society • October 2, 08:27 PM • 43019 views

7 “Shaheds” shot down over Sumy region at night

Air defense forces destroyed 7 enemy “shaheds” over Sumy region on the night of September 25. In total, 88 enemy air targets were shot down in the region in September.

War • September 25, 06:11 AM • 15443 views

Warehouse of agricultural enterprise destroyed in Mykolaiv region, 3 drones shot down

An attack on Bashtanka district destroyed a warehouse, but there were no casualties. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones over Mykolaiv region.

Society • September 21, 05:08 AM • 37100 views

RMA: 36 “shaheds” shot down in Sumy region over a week, one killed and 19 wounded in 24 hours due to Russian shelling

Sumy region's air defense forces destroyed 36 enemy UAVs over the past week, including 6 over the past day. One person was killed and 19 wounded in the shelling, and patients of a geriatric nursing home were evacuated.

Society • September 20, 09:15 AM • 18531 views