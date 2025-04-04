Ukraine has gained access to European intelligence, technologies and ammunition depots. The state has also received licenses for the production of air defense systems and investments in the production of drones and missiles.
Rustem Umerov met with Sebastien Lecornu in France to discuss strengthening the Ukrainian army. They discussed air defense, missiles, ammunition, aviation, armored vehicles and joint weapons production.
Explosions are heard in Kyiv. Air defense forces are targeting enemy drones in the airspace of the capital and Kyiv region. People are urged to stay in shelters until the air raid is over.
At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down enemy drones over Poltava region. The wreckage of one of the drones caused a fire in a dacha cooperative, damaging about 30 plots, with no casualties.
Russian forces attacked several regions of Ukraine with various types of weapons, including missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, 6 people were killed and at least 16 people were injured in different regions.
The air defense of the Kyiv region successfully repelled an attack by enemy drones that lasted more than 8 hours. There were no casualties and no damage to infrastructure, the debris fell in open areas.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crozetto. The parties discussed the joint production of air defense systems, missiles and armored vehicles for Ukraine.
Enemy drones were spotted in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working on targets. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the movement of two attack UAVs.
In one of the villages of Ivano-Frankivsk region, debris from a Russian missile attack was recorded. According to the mayor, Ruslan Martsinkiv, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
Air Defense Forces are working in Kiev due to an attack by enemy drones. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged citizens to stay in shelters.
The Norwegian parliament has increased aid to Ukraine from 1 1. 4 billion to 3 3.2 billion in 2024. Part of the funds will be used for the production of Ukrainian drones and air defense systems.
Over the past week, Russia has fired more than 800 bombs, 460 drones, and 20 missiles of various types at Ukraine. The President emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and is in talks with partners.
In the south-eastern direction, an increase in the activity of enemy tactical aviation was recorded. The enemy can conduct air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops using bombs and guided missiles.
An explosion was recorded in the capital of Ukraine as a result of an attack by enemy drones. Air defense forces are working to destroy the air targets, and the population is urged to take shelter.
Kyiv is on air alert and air defense is in place.
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 57 of 81 Russian drones at night and in the morning. The Russian army also attacked Odesa region with an X-31P missile from the Black Sea.
Air defense forces in Khmelnytsky region destroyed 7 enemy Shahed UAVs during an air raid. According to preliminary reports, no casualties or damage were reported as a result of the attack.
The air alert in Kyiv region lasted over 14 hours. Air defense destroyed enemy targets, avoiding casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. Debris from downed targets damaged a motorcycle in a private yard.
Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 8 Shahed UAVs over Khmelnytsky region on the night of October 18. According to the head of the RMA, no casualties or property damage were reported.
Air defense forces repelled an enemy drone attack on Kyiv. The combat operation lasted over 4.5 hours, and all UAVs were neutralized without casualties or damage.
Occupants attacked 16 settlements in Kherson region, damaging civilian objects. The shelling killed 1 person and injured 10. Ukrainian air defense shot down one enemy drone.
A missile attack was recorded in the Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working. Residents are urged to observe information silence, not to film the work of the defenders and to stay in shelters until the air raid is over.
Occupants shelled 14 settlements in Kherson region, damaging critical infrastructure and residential areas. Ukrainian air defense shot down 2 enemy Shahed drones over the region.
The occupiers shelled 24 settlements in Kherson region, damaging residential areas and infrastructure. The attacks killed 2 people and wounded 8. The air defense system shot down 3 Shahed drones.
Air defense forces responded effectively to the threat in Ivano-Frankivsk region. Local authorities are urging residents not to ignore air raid warnings and reminding them of the ban on filming air defense operations.
Air defense forces shot down all of the Shahed drones during a 5-hour attack on Kyiv on the night of October 3. Debris landed in the Desnianskyi district, but there were no serious damages or injuries.
Seven people were injured in an enemy air strike in Kharkiv. The occupiers struck with guided aerial bombs, one of which hit a residential building, causing destruction.
Air defense forces destroyed 7 enemy “shaheds” over Sumy region on the night of September 25. In total, 88 enemy air targets were shot down in the region in September.
An attack on Bashtanka district destroyed a warehouse, but there were no casualties. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones over Mykolaiv region.
Sumy region's air defense forces destroyed 36 enemy UAVs over the past week, including 6 over the past day. One person was killed and 19 wounded in the shelling, and patients of a geriatric nursing home were evacuated.