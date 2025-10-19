$41.640.00
Financial and military support for Ukraine from the West has significantly decreased - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Military support for Ukraine from Western countries has significantly decreased, especially from the United States. Europe partially compensated for the deficit, but the volume of aid decreased by 57% in the summer.

Financial and military support for Ukraine from the West has significantly decreased - Media

Military support for Ukraine from Western countries has significantly decreased. The United States, previously the main donor, has not provided any assistance since Donald Trump's inauguration. This is reported by the Swiss publication Neue Zürcher Zeitung, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that at the beginning of the year, Europe still managed to partially compensate for this deficit, but there are categories of weapons that the continent still cannot supply - due to a lack of technology or production capacity. This primarily concerns multiple launch rocket systems, artillery shells, and air defense systems.

In the summer, Europe's commitments decreased by 57% compared to the first half of the year, from an average of 3.8 to 1.9 billion euros per month. In total, the monthly military aid from all donor countries was approximately 40% lower than the level of the first six months of the year

- the publication writes.

Despite this, some countries remain among Ukraine's key partners. In particular, Denmark transferred all available artillery systems and was the first to launch a program of direct cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers - it orders weapons and equipment directly for the needs of the front.

Meanwhile, within the framework of the Purl initiative, where NATO countries purchase American weapons for Ukraine, 16 countries have already confirmed their participation, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Canada. The total amount of purchases reaches 1.9 billion euros.

This did not go unnoticed by Russia.

France, Spain, and Italy are more restrained militarily, and therefore less often become targets of Russian provocations. While countries like Denmark, Poland, Great Britain, or Germany have recently been subjected to such actions, the threat in Paris, Rome, or Madrid remains largely abstract

- the post says.

At the same time, experts note that southern European states, unlike the Baltic states, the Czech Republic, or Poland, have significantly larger weapon stockpiles and powerful defense industries, but have not yet used their full potential for assistance. Europe is aware that the resources for supporting Ukraine are far from exhausted.

"This is evidenced by a look at past crises: despite almost four years of war, the EU has allocated many times more funds to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the euro crisis than has been allocated to Ukraine so far. Brussels allocated about 810 billion euros to the recovery fund during the pandemic, and 400 billion during the euro crisis. Aid to Ukraine today amounts to only 215 billion euros," the publication summarizes.

Recall

The Danish government allocated 1.1 billion Danish kroner (approximately 150 million euros) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The funds will go to strengthen combat capabilities, including in the naval sphere, tank maintenance, and the education and training of Ukrainian military personnel.

Vita Zelenetska

