The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
A state of emergency has been declared in Olomouc due to a train accident involving benzene. About 350 tons of toxic substance leaked into the groundwater, which is the largest pollution in the world.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.
EU countries increased gas purchases from Russia by 18% in 2024, despite sanctions. The European Commission plans to present a plan to abandon Russian energy.
Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.
About 30% of Ukrainians who have found refuge in Norway are already employed. The adaptation program helps them learn the language and culture for successful integration.
An explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in the Czech Republic on March 25. There is one injured person, 11 fire crews are working at the scene, and residents have been evacuated.
Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in eastern Ukraine, visiting the Donetsk region. He met with Ukrainian soldiers with Colonel Pavel Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.
On March 21, the occupiers dropped 6 air bombs on Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast. Two people died, two were injured, and houses were destroyed. A motorcycle was also attacked in Rozhkovychi, there are wounded.
Ukraine will support steps towards a ceasefire. The meeting in Saudi Arabia will discuss the cessation of attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.
The Ukrainian team, including the Minister of Defense, will meet with the American team in Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy expressed hope for progress on the issue of a ceasefire.
President Zelenskyy stressed that the UN is not an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, russia is not afraid of the UN.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech President Petr Pavel met in Moshchun to honor fallen soldiers. The battles for Moshchun were decisive in the defense of Kyiv.
Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal. Earlier, he visited Odesa, where he discussed the safety of navigation and the restoration of Ukraine.
During Petr Pavel's visit to Odesa, Russia launched a drone attack. They discussed the safety of navigation and the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Czech Republic has already provided $900 million in aid.
Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.
A number of EU countries, including Germany and the Baltic States, have advocated funding for Radio Free Europe amid decreasing support from the US. The Czech Republic initiated this issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 35,000 Ukrainians have received refugee status in Turkey. This was reported by the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.
The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.
As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).
Jan Lipavský stated the need to involve the USA in discussions on European security. According to the Czech Foreign Minister, Europe must be ready to replace US support for Ukraine with its own resources.
EU ministers are discussing a scenario for the distribution of Ukrainian refugees in the event of an escalation of the war and the cessation of US support. Currently, over 4.3 million Ukrainians are under protection in European countries.
Czechia has halted the deliveries of Russian oil via the southern branch of the "Druzhba" pipeline. The country has a 90-day oil reserve and is ready to fully switch to the alternative TAL pipeline.
Czech President Petr Pavel called for a broad international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that peace on the terms of the aggressor is a surrender and will encourage future invaders.
Donald Trump has denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week ago, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a “dictator without elections.
Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.
The head of the Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is seeking to restore an empire modeled after the USSR with the Warsaw Pact countries, and the next targets could be Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria.