Czech Republic

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15753 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28752 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64802 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213853 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122634 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391905 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310778 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244223 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255103 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22855 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45402 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131865 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14918 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14202 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131891 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213853 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391905 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254357 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310778 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3112 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14220 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45439 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72110 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57199 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Czech Republic

Charles University leaves X due to changes in social media policy

The largest university in the Czech Republic has decided to leave the social network X, focusing on other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. The reason was changes in X's policy.

News of the World • April 2, 04:13 AM • 12386 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

A state of emergency in the Czech Republic: a train with benzene derailed, pollution occurred

A state of emergency has been declared in Olomouc due to a train accident involving benzene. About 350 tons of toxic substance leaked into the groundwater, which is the largest pollution in the world.

News of the World • March 30, 10:07 AM • 41955 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views

As part of the Czech initiative, Ukraine may receive as many munitions this year as last year - Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.

War • March 27, 01:50 PM • 17823 views

The EU increased purchases of LNG and pipeline gas from Russia by 18% - media

EU countries increased gas purchases from Russia by 18% in 2024, despite sanctions. The European Commission plans to present a plan to abandon Russian energy.

News of the World • March 27, 10:48 AM • 21494 views

Glitches in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application: how to solve the most common problems

Ukrzaliznytsia resumes online ticket sales after the failure, but passengers complain about problems. Instructions for purchasing, returning, and actions in case of ticket loss.

Society • March 27, 08:23 AM • 36389 views

Norwegian Minister of Labor: More than 30% of Ukrainian refugees are already employed

About 30% of Ukrainians who have found refuge in Norway are already employed. The adaptation program helps them learn the language and culture for successful integration.

Politics • March 26, 12:00 PM • 40281 views

Explosions heard at ammunition depot in Czech Republic, one injured

An explosion occurred at an ammunition depot in the Czech Republic on March 25. There is one injured person, 11 fire crews are working at the scene, and residents have been evacuated.

News of the World • March 25, 11:16 AM • 14908 views

Drone Coalition has allocated €20 million for reconnaissance drones for Ukraine

Partner countries have allocated 20 million euros for the purchase of tactical reconnaissance drones for the Defense Forces. The equipment is expected to be delivered within three months.

War • March 24, 10:32 AM • 121466 views

Zelenskyy traveled to eastern Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in eastern Ukraine, visiting the Donetsk region. He met with Ukrainian soldiers with Colonel Pavel Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

War • March 22, 09:49 AM • 21161 views

The occupiers dropped at least 6 air bombs on Sumy Oblast: two people died, two more were injured

On March 21, the occupiers dropped 6 air bombs on Krasnopillia, Sumy Oblast. Two people died, two were injured, and houses were destroyed. A motorcycle was also attacked in Rozhkovychi, there are wounded.

War • March 21, 06:52 PM • 28151 views

Zelenskyy announced the conditions for a ceasefire that could be discussed in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine will support steps towards a ceasefire. The meeting in Saudi Arabia will discuss the cessation of attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure.

Politics • March 21, 05:34 PM • 20420 views

Zelenskyy on meeting with the US in Saudi Arabia: Minister of Defense Umerov will be there

The Ukrainian team, including the Minister of Defense, will meet with the American team in Saudi Arabia. Zelenskyy expressed hope for progress on the issue of a ceasefire.

War • March 21, 03:29 PM • 16139 views

Zelenskyy: The UN cannot be an alternative to a military contingent to protect Ukraine

President Zelenskyy stressed that the UN is not an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees for Ukraine. According to him, russia is not afraid of the UN.

War • March 21, 03:08 PM • 13968 views

Zelenskyy met with the President of the Czech Republic: honored fallen soldiers at the site of battles for Moshchun

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech President Petr Pavel met in Moshchun to honor fallen soldiers. The battles for Moshchun were decisive in the defense of Kyiv.

War • March 21, 12:51 PM • 12006 views

President of the Czech Republic arrived in Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy

Petr Pavel arrived in Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Denys Shmyhal. Earlier, he visited Odesa, where he discussed the safety of navigation and the restoration of Ukraine.

Politics • March 21, 08:58 AM • 10805 views

Russia carried out drone attack during Czech President's visit to Odesa

During Petr Pavel's visit to Odesa, Russia launched a drone attack. They discussed the safety of navigation and the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Czech Republic has already provided $900 million in aid.

War • March 21, 06:48 AM • 15375 views

Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking

Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.

Society • March 20, 06:29 AM • 10770 views

Seven EU countries support funding for Radio Free Europe after US aid cuts - Politico

A number of EU countries, including Germany and the Baltic States, have advocated funding for Radio Free Europe amid decreasing support from the US. The Czech Republic initiated this issue at a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Politics • March 18, 12:45 PM • 7420 views

More than 35,000 Ukrainians have received refugee status in Turkey

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 35,000 Ukrainians have received refugee status in Turkey. This was reported by the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

War • March 17, 03:43 PM • 104878 views

The Czech government is calling on the EU to help Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

The Czech government is raising the issue in the EU regarding support for broadcasters Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The Czech Foreign Minister emphasizes that the closure of broadcasters would be a loss for democracy.

News of the World • March 16, 11:22 PM • 14797 views

The EU has granted temporary protection to 4.3 million Ukrainians: which countries accepted the most

As of January 2025, 4. 3 million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries. The most refugees were accepted by Germany (27.3%), Poland (23.2%), and the Czech Republic (9.2%).

Society • March 11, 07:50 AM • 51767 views

Europe must find a way to "reconcile" the USA and Ukraine - Czech Foreign Minister

Jan Lipavský stated the need to involve the USA in discussions on European security. According to the Czech Foreign Minister, Europe must be ready to replace US support for Ukraine with its own resources.

War • March 6, 02:05 AM • 18846 views

The EU is preparing for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine due to possible cuts in US aid - Politico

EU ministers are discussing a scenario for the distribution of Ukrainian refugees in the event of an escalation of the war and the cessation of US support. Currently, over 4.3 million Ukrainians are under protection in European countries.

Society • March 5, 10:41 PM • 18510 views

Czechia has stopped the supply of Russian oil through the "Druzhba" pipeline

Czechia has halted the deliveries of Russian oil via the southern branch of the "Druzhba" pipeline. The country has a 90-day oil reserve and is ready to fully switch to the alternative TAL pipeline.

Economy • March 4, 09:31 PM • 64255 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President Petr Pavel called for a broad international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that peace on the terms of the aggressor is a surrender and will encourage future invaders.

News of the World • March 2, 02:31 AM • 53617 views

Trump answers whether he still considers Zelensky a “dictator”

Donald Trump has denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week ago, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a “dictator without elections.

Politics • February 27, 06:40 PM • 42388 views

Last year, Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm shells at the initiative of the Czech Republic

Ukraine received 500 thousand 155-mm artillery shells as part of the Czech initiative. 18 countries have allocated $1.8 billion for the purchase of ammunition, and the total volume of supplies will reach 1.5 million shells.

War • February 25, 07:32 PM • 34070 views

Budanov explained under what conditions Poland could become the next target for Russia

The head of the Defense Intelligence Service said that Russia is seeking to restore an empire modeled after the USSR with the Warsaw Pact countries, and the next targets could be Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria.

War • February 25, 12:34 PM • 49282 views