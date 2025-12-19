Politico named the "winners" and "losers" of the EU Summit on financing Ukraine

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
02:53 PM • 1276 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8564 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10109 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 11655 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14141 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11849 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17612 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10637 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8182 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24678 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 3692 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 10050 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 18397 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 16356 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18902 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 8508 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17599 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18960 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24673 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51078 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57133 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39136 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37567 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43891 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48864 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Politico named the "winners" and "losers" of the EU Summit on financing Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

EU leaders agreed on a plan to finance Ukraine through joint borrowing after 16 hours of negotiations. Politico named Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever as the main "winners" of the summit.

Politico named the "winners" and "losers" of the EU Summit on financing Ukraine

After exhausting 16-hour negotiations, EU leaders finally agreed on a plan to finance Ukraine. Instead of using frozen Russian assets, as Germany and the Scandinavian countries insisted, Brussels chose a "plan B" – joint borrowing. Although this decision allowed Kyiv to receive critically important aid, the summit clearly divided European leaders into those who dictated terms and those who were left with nothing. This is stated in the Politico material, writes UNN.

Details 

Politico calls Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the main "winner" of the summit. She skillfully paused, allowing others to exhaust their arguments, and entered the game at the perfect moment, when the idea of a loan secured by Russian assets finally failed. 

Moscow rejoices after EU's failure to use frozen assets for Ukraine – Politico19.12.25, 11:04 • 2696 views

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever also showed his "master class": he blocked the confiscation of Russian assets until the very end, fearing Kremlin retaliation, and eventually forced the EU to switch to a joint debt model.

Even direct participants in the war received partial benefits:

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy received guaranteed funding;
    • Vladimir Putin kept his assets intact;
      • Donald Trump left himself room to maneuver with these assets in future negotiations.

        Defeat of German ambitions and EU "pariahs"

        German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was under the biggest attack. He aggressively promoted the idea of using frozen assets as the only possible option, but ultimately lost. Along with him, Ursula von der Leyen also remained in the shadows, resisting joint debt until the very end, but was forced to agree to it when the initiative passed into the hands of other leaders.

        A trio – Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic – took a separate stance. They refused to sign the plan and will not participate in allocating funds. This is a financial victory for their budgets, but politically, such a step further isolates these countries within the European Union, bringing them closer to the status of "pariahs."

        Loan instead of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense: what experts and investors say about the EU's decision19.12.25, 15:13 • 2382 views

        Stepan Haftko

        PoliticsNews of the World
        Sanctions
        State budget
        War in Ukraine
        Vladimir Putin
        Bart De Wever
        Giorgia Meloni
        Friedrich Merz
        Donald Trump
        European Union
        Brussels
        Czech Republic
        Italy
        Germany
        Slovakia
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Hungary
        Ursula von der Leyen
        Ukraine