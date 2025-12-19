$42.340.00
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 7308 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10686 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13256 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11185 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16694 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10453 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8022 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24037 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20242 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Loan instead of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense: what experts and investors say about the EU's decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2232 views

EU leaders have decided to lend 90 billion euros to finance Ukraine's defense, avoiding the use of frozen Russian assets. Investors, experts, and analysts are divided on this issue.

Loan instead of frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense: what experts and investors say about the EU's decision

European Union leaders have decided to borrow money to finance Ukraine's defense against Russia, rather than using frozen Russian assets. In doing so, they decided to avoid disagreements to secure a 90 billion euro loan. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The opinions of investors, as well as experts and analysts, on this matter are divided: some disagree that freezing Russian assets will undermine the role of the euro. Others believe that this indicates a certain restraint in making decisions regarding the acquisition of frozen Russian assets.

Another group of experts and investors believes that a major risk of using Russian assets to finance Ukraine's military actions is the depreciation of European government securities. This could lead to an increase in sovereign bond yields, and could also slightly increase the fiscal burden in Europe.

Recall

EU countries offered additional guarantees to Belgium to support a plan to provide Ukraine with a 210 billion euro loan from frozen Russian assets. Unused loan funds will be the first line of defense if the EU has to compensate Russia for damages.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Reuters
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine