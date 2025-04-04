General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.
The DOCVILLE Film Festival in Belgium canceled the screening of the film "Russians at War" after an appeal from the Embassy of Ukraine. The film tried to portray Russian soldiers as "victims of circumstances."
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.
In April on the big screens - a selection of film premieres: from Minecraft to Irish drama, thrillers about cryptographers and horror films about disappearances.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.
The Ukrainian national football team lost to Belgium in the return leg of the Nations League play-offs with a score of 0:3. In the sum of two matches, Ukraine failed to move up in class.
On March 23, Ukraine will play the return match of the League of Nations play-offs against Belgium. Victory will open the way to Division A and improve positions in the draw for the Euro 2028 qualification.
Oleksiy Sych and Yukhym Konoplya, injured in the game against Belgium, have left the national team. They will not play in Sunday's return match of the Nations League play-offs due to injuries.
Serhiy Rebrov stated that the Ukrainian national team significantly improved their game after the break in the match against Belgium. He also expressed hope for the speedy recovery of injured Konoplya and Sych.
In the first leg of the League of Nations play-offs, the Ukrainians defeated the Belgians with a score of 3:1, showing the will to win. The return match will take place on March 23 in Belgium.
Forward of the Ukrainian national team Artem Dovbyk has been diagnosed with an infection, so his participation in the game against Belgium is questionable. Taloverov also left the team due to injury.
In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly four-nation tournament in Canada. The opponents will be the national teams of Canada, New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.
The UK and the EU are discussing the seizing of frozen Russian assets to increase defence spending and increase pressure on Putin. The negotiations will include legal and financial cover for the confiscation.
Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer. Despite being in remission in April 2024, the disease returned, forcing her to end her career.
Belgian police conducted searches in Huawei's offices in Brussels on suspicion of corruption of MEPs. Lobbyists could pay bribes to influence EU decisions.
Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.
Sergiy Rebrov called up 25 players to the main squad of the Ukrainian national team for the Nations League playoff matches against Belgium. Yarmolenko, Nazaryna, and Buyalsky are returning to the team.
The President of Ukraine met with King Philippe of Belgium to discuss the end of the war and the return of deported children. Zelensky thanked Belgium for its support over the three years of war.
Belgium has delayed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine until 2026 due to delays in receiving F-35s. Prime Minister Bart De Wever confirmed continued support for Ukraine.
The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, in Brussels ahead of the EU summit. The parties discussed the supply of artillery, the production of drones and missiles, and also expressed gratitude for the F-16s.
The President of Ukraine will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels and hold a series of important meetings. The agenda of the summit includes the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.
A trilateral memorandum on cooperation has been signed between the State Tax Service, the State Financial Monitoring, and the Bureau of Economic Security. The document provides for the exchange of information and experience to combat tax evasion and financial crimes.
Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the Ambassador of Belgium regarding the deepening of tax cooperation between the countries. More than 100 Belgian companies operate in Ukraine, which paid over 720 million UAH in taxes last year.
On March 4, the first matches of the Round of 16 of the Champions League will take place, including the derby "Atletico" - "Real". Also playing will be "Brugge" - "Aston Villa", "Borussia" - "Lille", and PSV - "Arsenal".
Due to a vulnerability in Barracuda software, hackers from China gained access to the mail server of the Belgian intelligence agency VSSE. The attackers intercepted 10% of the correspondence and personal data of hundreds of employees.
The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever. The parties discussed support for Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets.
The President of Ukraine had an important conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on a just end to the war and unity in Europe. The parties discussed military support and expectations for the continuation of F-16 deliveries this year.
Belgium has postponed the delivery of the first of 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine until the end of the year due to delays in the delivery of F-35s from the United States. Deliveries will be made gradually over 3-4 years.