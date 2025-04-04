$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15702 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28664 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64760 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213802 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122604 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391884 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310758 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213748 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213803 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391885 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254342 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310758 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3096 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45392 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72101 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Belgium

News by theme

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

General Cavoli announced the preparation of a new batch of F-16s for Ukraine and the expansion of pilot training. Ukrainian forces are already using F-16s to protect the sky.

War • April 4, 08:18 AM • 147128 views

The Belgian film festival canceled the screening of the propaganda film of the Russian Federation after Ukraine's appeal

The DOCVILLE Film Festival in Belgium canceled the screening of the film "Russians at War" after an appeal from the Embassy of Ukraine. The film tried to portray Russian soldiers as "victims of circumstances."

War • March 31, 07:21 PM • 13167 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149403 views

Ceasefire in Ukraine in question due to disagreements in Europe - WP

London and Paris' military plans for Ukraine have met with reluctance from other European countries. Without US support, they doubt a lasting ceasefire.

War • March 30, 06:42 PM • 40678 views

Five Unmatched April Premieres: What to Watch

In April on the big screens - a selection of film premieres: from Minecraft to Irish drama, thrillers about cryptographers and horror films about disappearances.

Society • March 29, 05:57 PM • 460320 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587547 views
Exclusive

Pharmaceuticals at war: "Doctors Without Borders" told whether there is a chance for access to medicines near the front

Access to medicines in frontline territories remains critical due to hostilities. Doctors record the destruction of pharmacies and problems with logistics, especially for the elderly.

War • March 24, 11:09 AM • 130232 views

Ukraine was crushingly defeated by Belgium in the Nations League play-offs with a score of 0:3

The Ukrainian national football team lost to Belgium in the return leg of the Nations League play-offs with a score of 0:3. In the sum of two matches, Ukraine failed to move up in class.

Sports • March 23, 10:10 PM • 31847 views

The fight to reach Division A of the League of Nations: the Ukrainian national team will play the return match with the Belgian team

On March 23, Ukraine will play the return match of the League of Nations play-offs against Belgium. Victory will open the way to Division A and improve positions in the draw for the Euro 2028 qualification.

Sports • March 23, 01:30 PM • 85934 views

Sych and Konoplya will not help the national team in the second game against Belgium: defenders have left the team's location

Oleksiy Sych and Yukhym Konoplya, injured in the game against Belgium, have left the national team. They will not play in Sunday's return match of the Nations League play-offs due to injuries.

Sports • March 21, 01:41 PM • 25862 views

"Added desire, in high pressing": Rebrov commented on the victory of the Ukrainian national team over Belgium

Serhiy Rebrov stated that the Ukrainian national team significantly improved their game after the break in the match against Belgium. He also expressed hope for the speedy recovery of injured Konoplya and Sych.

Sports • March 21, 06:03 AM • 26346 views

The Ukrainian national football team won a strong-willed victory over Belgium in the League of Nations play-offs

In the first leg of the League of Nations play-offs, the Ukrainians defeated the Belgians with a score of 3:1, showing the will to win. The return match will take place on March 23 in Belgium.

Sports • March 20, 09:40 PM • 24207 views

Rebrov confirmed the virus in Dovbyk: the forward's participation in the match against Belgium is questionable

Forward of the Ukrainian national team Artem Dovbyk has been diagnosed with an infection, so his participation in the game against Belgium is questionable. Taloverov also left the team due to injury.

Sports • March 19, 05:10 PM • 15021 views

The Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly tournament in Canada

In the summer of 2025, the Ukrainian national team will participate in a friendly four-nation tournament in Canada. The opponents will be the national teams of Canada, New Zealand and Côte d'Ivoire.

Sports • March 19, 03:05 PM • 8511 views

UK and EU advance talks on seizing of frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The UK and the EU are discussing the seizing of frozen Russian assets to increase defence spending and increase pressure on Putin. The negotiations will include legal and financial cover for the confiscation.

War • March 18, 06:52 AM • 21123 views

Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer

Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne has died at the age of 43 from a rare form of cancer. Despite being in remission in April 2024, the disease returned, forcing her to end her career.

News of the World • March 17, 08:19 AM • 99327 views

Bribery scandal in the European Parliament: Searches at Huawei and suspicion of MEPs

Belgian police conducted searches in Huawei's offices in Brussels on suspicion of corruption of MEPs. Lobbyists could pay bribes to influence EU decisions.

News of the World • March 13, 02:40 PM • 13009 views

Nations League play-offs: Ukraine's national team has left for Spain to prepare for matches against Belgium

Footballers of the Ukrainian national team have left for Spain via Poland to prepare for the Nations League play-off matches against Belgium. Juniors are also involved in the training.

Sports • March 12, 05:43 PM • 21644 views

Yarmolenko and Nazaryna return: Rebrov announced the squad of the Ukrainian national team for the Nations League matches against Belgium

Sergiy Rebrov called up 25 players to the main squad of the Ukrainian national team for the Nations League playoff matches against Belgium. Yarmolenko, Nazaryna, and Buyalsky are returning to the team.

Sports • March 7, 05:05 PM • 17978 views

The leader of Ukraine met with the King of Belgium: what was agreed upon

The President of Ukraine met with King Philippe of Belgium to discuss the end of the war and the return of deported children. Zelensky thanked Belgium for its support over the three years of war.

War • March 6, 08:11 PM • 21713 views

Belgium has postponed the start of F-16 deliveries to Ukraine until 2026 - Prime Minister

Belgium has delayed the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine until 2026 due to delays in receiving F-35s. Prime Minister Bart De Wever confirmed continued support for Ukraine.

War • March 6, 02:01 PM • 116853 views

Zelensky met with the Prime Minister of Belgium: discussed the need for artillery and joint production

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever, in Brussels ahead of the EU summit. The parties discussed the supply of artillery, the production of drones and missiles, and also expressed gratitude for the F-16s.

Politics • March 6, 12:25 PM • 9959 views

Zelensky will meet with Rutte on Thursday and participate in the European Council

The President of Ukraine will attend the European Council meeting in Brussels and hold a series of important meetings. The agenda of the summit includes the defense of Europe, assistance to Ukraine, and sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Politics • March 6, 07:18 AM • 14507 views

The State Tax Service signed a memorandum with the State Financial Monitoring and the Bureau of Economic Security: Kravchenko explained what is anticipated

A trilateral memorandum on cooperation has been signed between the State Tax Service, the State Financial Monitoring, and the Bureau of Economic Security. The document provides for the exchange of information and experience to combat tax evasion and financial crimes.

Economy • March 5, 04:44 PM • 18554 views

Kravchenko discussed with the Ambassador of Belgium the deepening of cooperation between tax authorities

Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the Ambassador of Belgium regarding the deepening of tax cooperation between the countries. More than 100 Belgian companies operate in Ukraine, which paid over 720 million UAH in taxes last year.

Economy • March 5, 01:37 PM • 16328 views

The Champions League returns: today the matches of the Round of 16 begin - the Madrid derby and other confrontations.

On March 4, the first matches of the Round of 16 of the Champions League will take place, including the derby "Atletico" - "Real". Also playing will be "Brugge" - "Aston Villa", "Borussia" - "Lille", and PSV - "Arsenal".

Sports • March 4, 01:55 PM • 14265 views

Chinese hackers read Belgian intelligence mail for two years: what is known

Due to a vulnerability in Barracuda software, hackers from China gained access to the mail server of the Belgian intelligence agency VSSE. The attackers intercepted 10% of the correspondence and personal data of hundreds of employees.

News of the World • February 26, 07:00 PM • 38154 views

Zelenskyy discusses frozen Russian assets with new Belgian prime minister

The President of Ukraine had a conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Belgium Bart de Wever. The parties discussed support for Ukraine and the use of frozen Russian assets.

Politics • February 25, 02:58 PM • 59376 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects F-16 deliveries to continue this year

The President of Ukraine had an important conversation with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands on a just end to the war and unity in Europe. The parties discussed military support and expectations for the continuation of F-16 deliveries this year.

War • February 22, 03:18 PM • 31297 views

Belgium postpones delivery of 30 F-16 fighters to Ukraine

Belgium has postponed the delivery of the first of 30 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine until the end of the year due to delays in the delivery of F-35s from the United States. Deliveries will be made gradually over 3-4 years.

War • February 21, 11:35 AM • 104553 views