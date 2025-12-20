$42.340.00
07:13 AM • 1766 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 13912 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 28218 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 21245 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 27867 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 37535 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 29362 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 57767 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 40767 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 20407 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Russia has decided to terminate military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002. These agreements regulated bilateral military cooperation after the collapse of the USSR.

Against the backdrop of the war with Ukraine, Russia has decided to terminate military agreements with 11 European countries that were concluded between 1992 and 2002. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The list of agreements that the Russian Ministry of Defense can now terminate includes agreements on cooperation in the military sphere with Germany, Poland, Romania, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Norway, the Czech Republic, as well as a memorandum with Great Britain.

All these documents were part of the legal framework that regulated bilateral military interaction between these countries and Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In addition, in July 2025, it became known about the termination of the 1996 agreement on military-technical cooperation with Germany. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the agreement "has lost its meaning and practical significance" and "does not correspond to the current state of Russian-German interstate relations."

Recall

European leaders are working to support and protect Ukraine, as well as to counter Russian aggression. The motivation of Europeans is the fear that an agreement to end the war in Ukraine in Russia's favor could lead to a wider war that could engulf the entire continent.

Yevhen Ustimenko

