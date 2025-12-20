Against the backdrop of the war with Ukraine, Russia has decided to terminate military agreements with 11 European countries that were concluded between 1992 and 2002. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Details

The list of agreements that the Russian Ministry of Defense can now terminate includes agreements on cooperation in the military sphere with Germany, Poland, Romania, Denmark, the Netherlands, Croatia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Norway, the Czech Republic, as well as a memorandum with Great Britain.

All these documents were part of the legal framework that regulated bilateral military interaction between these countries and Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In addition, in July 2025, it became known about the termination of the 1996 agreement on military-technical cooperation with Germany. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the agreement "has lost its meaning and practical significance" and "does not correspond to the current state of Russian-German interstate relations."

Recall

European leaders are working to support and protect Ukraine, as well as to counter Russian aggression. The motivation of Europeans is the fear that an agreement to end the war in Ukraine in Russia's favor could lead to a wider war that could engulf the entire continent.