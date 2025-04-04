Olena Duma continues to call the case with Medvedchuk's yacht a success, despite the disruption of the sale. Experts demand her resignation and investigation, emphasizing PR instead of results.
Croatia has approved the 13th package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025. Croatia will share its experience in investigating war crimes and invites Ukraine to a veterans' conference.
Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.
In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.
No Croatian soldier will participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. President Milanovic stressed that this is his election promise.
Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.
The President expressed regret over the breakdown of negotiations at the White House but emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation. The EU presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense, which includes additional air defense for Ukraine.
Mikaela Shiffrin won her 100th victory at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the slalom in Sestriere. The athlete achieved this result after recovering from a serious abdominal injury sustained in November.
The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.
The Ukrainian women's national team defeated Albania 2-1 in the first match of the 2025 Nations League. The goals were scored by Ovdiychuk and Kozlova, and the team will play its next match on February 25 against Croatia.
President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic. The parties discussed military support and joint plans for the future, emphasizing the importance of security guarantees.
Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.
Olena Duma criticizes TI's position on the sanctioned sale of assets, including Medvedchuk's yacht. Transparency International points out shortcomings in the work of the ARMA and insists on the need to reform the agency.
Spain's ambassador to Belgium was fired after he fell asleep at a meeting during a speech by the foreign minister. Minister Albares, nicknamed the “Little Napoleon,” is known for his tough leadership style and frequent dismissals.
In Zaporizhzhia, a father and his older son organized the kidnapping of their younger son for $500,000 in cryptocurrency. The police staged the kidnapping and are preparing suspicions against the customers, who face up to 12 years in prison.
Sweden has announced a record $1. 2 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The aid includes missile production, boats, trucks, ammunition, and training for the Ukrainian military.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced the expected approval of the 12th aid package from Croatia. The decision is to be made tomorrow during a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine will hold talks with the Croatian leadership on energy security and demining. Meetings are scheduled with Plenkovic, Jandrokovic and business representatives.
EU gas stocks have fallen to 58. 5% compared to 74% last year.
The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Ministers of Sweden, Croatia and the Netherlands on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. They discussed military assistance, investments in the defense industry, and humanitarian demining.
The first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was held in Kyiv with the participation of foreign ministers from 9 countries. They discussed defense, demining and support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.
The first ministerial meeting between Ukraine and Southeast Europe was held in Kyiv, where a joint communiqué was adopted. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls for strengthening the region's energy security.
An overview of the most important sporting events in early 2025. Highlights include European Cup matches, the Biathlon World Championships, and three professional boxing title fights.
Zoran Milanović won the second round of the presidential election in Croatia, receiving 74. 68% of the vote. His opponent from the ruling party, Dragan Primorac, received 25.32% of the voter support.
Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, won the second round of elections with 74. 68% of the vote. His opponent Dragan Primorac received only 25.32% of the vote.
Croatia is holding the second round of presidential elections, with incumbent President Zoran Milanovic leading the pack. In the first round, he received 49.1% of the vote against 19.35% for his opponent Dragan Primorc.
Croatia is holding a second round of presidential elections between incumbent President Zoran Milanovic and HDZ candidate Dragan Primorac. Milanovic led in the first round and retains his advantage.
Zoran Milanovic received almost half of the votes in the first round of the Croatian presidential election. The second round will be held on January 12, as no candidate has gained an absolute majority.
According to exit polls, incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is leading with 51. 48% of the vote. Dragan Primorac took the second place with 19.29% of support.
Presidential elections have begun in Croatia, with 8 candidates running for the post. According to polls, incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is leading, but a second round is almost inevitable.