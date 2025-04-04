$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15748 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28741 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64793 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213840 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122627 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391897 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310772 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213755 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244222 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

Olena Duma continues to call the case with Medvedchuk's yacht a success, despite the disruption of the sale. Experts demand her resignation and investigation, emphasizing PR instead of results.

Politics • April 3, 03:43 PM • 97044 views

Croatia is preparing the 13th aid package for Ukraine

Croatia has approved the 13th package of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in 2025. Croatia will share its experience in investigating war crimes and invites Ukraine to a veterans' conference.

War • March 31, 03:21 PM • 42668 views

Delegations from the European Parliament and 17 EU countries arrived in Kyiv

Representatives of parliaments from 17 EU countries and MEPs arrived in Kyiv. The visit is a symbol of support, solidarity and trust in Ukraine.

Politics • March 31, 11:39 AM • 149399 views

“Coalition of the Willing” Summit in Paris: What the Leaders of the Countries Agreed On

In Paris, leaders discussed support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and the creation of "deterrent forces. " Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions and the role of the United States in stopping the war.

War • March 27, 06:53 PM • 587516 views

No soldier will be here: Croatian President speaks out about peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

No Croatian soldier will participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. President Milanovic stressed that this is his election promise.

Politics • March 27, 03:26 PM • 21319 views

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

News of the World • March 17, 10:16 AM • 37719 views

Ukraine seeks constructive cooperation with the USA - Zelensky

The President expressed regret over the breakdown of negotiations at the White House but emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation. The EU presented the ReArm Europe plan worth €800 billion to strengthen defense, which includes additional air defense for Ukraine.

War • March 4, 06:35 PM • 18258 views

American skier Michaela Shiffrin sets incredible record after injury

Mikaela Shiffrin won her 100th victory at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in the slalom in Sestriere. The athlete achieved this result after recovering from a serious abdominal injury sustained in November.

Sports • February 23, 03:25 PM • 26167 views

Zelensky held talks with leaders of eight countries: what was discussed

The President of Ukraine held a series of talks with the leaders of European countries and Côte d'Ivoire. They discussed issues of regional security, cooperation and support for Ukraine in the international arena.

Politics • February 21, 09:11 PM • 33276 views

Ukraine's women's national football team makes a victorious start in the new draw of the League of Nations

The Ukrainian women's national team defeated Albania 2-1 in the first match of the 2025 Nations League. The goals were scored by Ovdiychuk and Kozlova, and the team will play its next match on February 25 against Croatia.

Sports • February 21, 08:23 PM • 27794 views

Zelenskyy talked to the Prime Minister of Croatia and told the details of the conversation

President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic. The parties discussed military support and joint plans for the future, emphasizing the importance of security guarantees.

Politics • February 21, 01:38 PM • 19460 views

Ukraine gets to know its rivals in the qualifiers for Euro 2027

Ukraine's youth national team is in Group H of the Euro 2027 (U-21) qualifiers. The rivals are Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Lithuania.

Sports • February 6, 10:02 AM • 27750 views

Duma vs. Transparency International: Has the Head of the ARMA found the guilty for the problems with confiscated assets?

Olena Duma criticizes TI's position on the sanctioned sale of assets, including Medvedchuk's yacht. Transparency International points out shortcomings in the work of the ARMA and insists on the need to reform the agency.

Society • February 5, 05:28 PM • 255634 views

Spanish Foreign Minister dismisses diplomat who fell asleep during his speech in Madrid

Spain's ambassador to Belgium was fired after he fell asleep at a meeting during a speech by the foreign minister. Minister Albares, nicknamed the “Little Napoleon,” is known for his tough leadership style and frequent dismissals.

News of the World • February 2, 05:20 AM • 35906 views

Father and older son ordered the kidnapping of the younger son to take possession of his crypto wallet

In Zaporizhzhia, a father and his older son organized the kidnapping of their younger son for $500,000 in cryptocurrency. The police staged the kidnapping and are preparing suspicions against the customers, who face up to 12 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • February 1, 02:03 PM • 32953 views

Sweden announces a record $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Sweden has announced a record $1. 2 billion military aid package to Ukraine. The aid includes missile production, boats, trucks, ammunition, and training for the Ukrainian military.

War • January 30, 03:23 PM • 37351 views

Croatia announces 12th aid package: adoption to take place tomorrow

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced the expected approval of the 12th aid package from Croatia. The decision is to be made tomorrow during a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Politics • January 29, 01:03 PM • 23693 views

Shmyhal arrives in Zagreb: what he will discuss with the Croatian leadership

The Prime Minister of Ukraine will hold talks with the Croatian leadership on energy security and demining. Meetings are scheduled with Plenkovic, Jandrokovic and business representatives.

War • January 29, 11:27 AM • 31272 views

EU gas storage facilities are only 58% full

EU gas stocks have fallen to 58. 5% compared to 74% last year.

Economy • January 24, 06:49 AM • 35852 views

Zelensky met with the leaders of Sweden, Croatia, and the Netherlands in Davos: what they talked about

The President of Ukraine met with the Prime Ministers of Sweden, Croatia and the Netherlands on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. They discussed military assistance, investments in the defense industry, and humanitarian demining.

War • January 22, 07:15 PM • 46001 views

Zelenskyy meets with foreign ministers of Southeast Europe

The first meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format was held in Kyiv with the participation of foreign ministers from 9 countries. They discussed defense, demining and support for Ukraine on its way to the EU.

Politics • January 18, 12:32 AM • 75642 views

Strengthening energy security and support: a communiqué between Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe is adopted

The first ministerial meeting between Ukraine and Southeast Europe was held in Kyiv, where a joint communiqué was adopted. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls for strengthening the region's energy security.

Economy • January 17, 01:12 PM • 31756 views

Top sports events of January-February 2025: from football to biathlon

An overview of the most important sporting events in early 2025. Highlights include European Cup matches, the Biathlon World Championships, and three professional boxing title fights.

Sports • January 16, 04:30 PM • 182724 views

In Croatia, 100 percent of the votes in the presidential election have been counted: the pro-Russian Milanović won

Zoran Milanović won the second round of the presidential election in Croatia, receiving 74. 68% of the vote. His opponent from the ruling party, Dragan Primorac, received 25.32% of the voter support.

News of the World • January 13, 08:45 AM • 21882 views

Second round: pro-Russian candidate Milanovic wins election in Croatia

Croatia's incumbent president, Zoran Milanovic, won the second round of elections with 74. 68% of the vote. His opponent Dragan Primorac received only 25.32% of the vote.

News of the World • January 12, 09:38 PM • 22856 views

The second round of presidential elections continues in Croatia: incumbent head of state Milanovic leads

Croatia is holding the second round of presidential elections, with incumbent President Zoran Milanovic leading the pack. In the first round, he received 49.1% of the vote against 19.35% for his opponent Dragan Primorc.

News of the World • January 12, 10:34 AM • 30878 views

Croatia elects president: second round of elections

Croatia is holding a second round of presidential elections between incumbent President Zoran Milanovic and HDZ candidate Dragan Primorac. Milanovic led in the first round and retains his advantage.

News of the World • January 12, 12:43 AM • 28145 views

Croatia counts 100% of ballots in presidential election: pro-Russian Milanovic wins in first round

Zoran Milanovic received almost half of the votes in the first round of the Croatian presidential election. The second round will be held on January 12, as no candidate has gained an absolute majority.

News of the World • December 30, 07:35 AM • 19465 views

Exit poll shows pro-Russian candidate wins most votes in Croatian presidential election

According to exit polls, incumbent Croatian President Zoran Milanovic is leading with 51. 48% of the vote. Dragan Primorac took the second place with 19.29% of support.

News of the World • December 29, 11:06 PM • 20229 views

Who will become the new president of Croatia? Milanovic leads in polls

Presidential elections have begun in Croatia, with 8 candidates running for the post. According to polls, incumbent President Zoran Milanovic is leading, but a second round is almost inevitable.

News of the World • December 29, 09:31 AM • 23315 views