Croatian Defense Minister arrives in Ukraine for a two-day visit

Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić arrived on a two-day visit to Ukraine. Anušić announced this on his X page, UNN reports.

This morning I arrived in Kyiv for a two-day official visit to Ukraine, where I will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. - Anušić announced.

In addition to the bilateral visit, the Croatian Defense Minister came to Kyiv to "pay tribute to the brave Ukrainian people, Ukrainian soldiers, and all victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine."

Ukraine has been resisting Russian attacks for almost four years, and Croatia perfectly understands what an imposed war is. - Anušić summarized.

