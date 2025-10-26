Croatian Defense Minister arrives in Ukraine for a two-day visit
Kyiv • UNN
Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić has arrived in Kyiv for a two-day official visit. He will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and honor the victims of Russian aggression.
Croatian Defense Minister Ivan Anušić arrived on a two-day visit to Ukraine. Anušić announced this on his X page, UNN reports.
This morning I arrived in Kyiv for a two-day official visit to Ukraine, where I will meet with Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.
In addition to the bilateral visit, the Croatian Defense Minister came to Kyiv to "pay tribute to the brave Ukrainian people, Ukrainian soldiers, and all victims of Russian aggression against Ukraine."
Ukraine has been resisting Russian attacks for almost four years, and Croatia perfectly understands what an imposed war is.
Croatia to allocate part of SAFE program funds to Ukraine - Zelenskyy05.08.25, 18:47 • 3569 views