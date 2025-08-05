Croatia to allocate part of SAFE program funds to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, after which he announced that Croatia would allocate a portion of funds to Ukraine under the SAFE defense instrument loan program. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. I congratulated Andrej and all the people of Croatia on Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day – the day of Croatian defenders. Ukrainians, more than anyone, understand the importance of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace. I informed him about the situation at the front, the increase in Russian attacks on civilians, and cooperation with partners to strengthen our soldiers. We discussed the new instrument for purchasing American weapons, which is already working effectively - Zelenskyy reported.

He also said that they discussed the SAFE mechanism and the opportunities this instrument provides to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities as well.

Croatia will allocate its share to support our soldiers. We coordinated our next steps. We are preparing for active diplomatic work to give Ukraine more strength - Zelenskyy added.

Recall that

18 EU member states expressed interest in receiving loans totaling 127 billion euros under the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense instrument.