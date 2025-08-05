Croatia to allocate part of SAFE program funds to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11055 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 15487 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 58936 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 44962 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 90845 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 49381 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 40677 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 39655 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 101062 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 134718 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 99750 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the warAugust 5, 10:41 AM • 32945 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 76735 views
Budanov: “If an intelligence officer needs to have sex with a prostitute for the sake of the mission – I see no problem with that”12:02 PM • 14861 views
Zelenskyy called Trump. They talked about ending the war02:30 PM • 31516 views
Publications
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
04:09 PM • 11055 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 58936 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 77205 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 90845 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 101062 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Andrej Plenković
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Sweden
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 57720 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 79445 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 71778 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 75441 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 376976 views
Actual
Mi-8
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Financial Times
Shahed-136

Croatia to allocate part of SAFE program funds to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

President Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Plenković. Croatia will allocate part of the funds under the SAFE program to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Croatia to allocate part of SAFE program funds to Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, after which he announced that Croatia would allocate a portion of funds to Ukraine under the SAFE defense instrument loan program. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I spoke with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković. I congratulated Andrej and all the people of Croatia on Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day – the day of Croatian defenders. Ukrainians, more than anyone, understand the importance of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace. I informed him about the situation at the front, the increase in Russian attacks on civilians, and cooperation with partners to strengthen our soldiers. We discussed the new instrument for purchasing American weapons, which is already working effectively

- Zelenskyy reported.

He also said that they discussed the SAFE mechanism and the opportunities this instrument provides to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities as well.

Croatia will allocate its share to support our soldiers. We coordinated our next steps. We are preparing for active diplomatic work to give Ukraine more strength

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall that

18 EU member states expressed interest in receiving loans totaling 127 billion euros under the SAFE (Security Action for Europe) defense instrument.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Andrej Plenković
European Union
Croatia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine