Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 2520 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unit
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 10764 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 6668 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12513 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 11458 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 13419 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 22727 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 73554 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 70529 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 10766 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 12515 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 73557 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 75335 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 56140 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photos
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The meeting was announced by Axios journalist Barak Ravid on X.

Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in the American state of Florida, where Trump's private residence is located, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Friday on X, writes UNN.

President Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, according to a Ukrainian official.

- wrote the Axios journalist.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in the near future, indicating that much could be decided before the new year.

"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future26.12.25, 08:47 • 11459 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida