Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report

US President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago in the American state of Florida, where Trump's private residence is located, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on Friday on X, writes UNN.

President Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Sunday at Mar-a-Lago, according to a Ukrainian official. - wrote the Axios journalist.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in the near future, indicating that much could be decided before the new year.

"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future