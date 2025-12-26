"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
Rustem Umerov reported on contacts with the American side. An agreement was reached on a high-level meeting with President Trump in the near future.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in the near future, indicating that much could be decided before the new year, writes UNN.
Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided before the new year. Glory to Ukraine!
