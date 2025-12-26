$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
06:47 AM • 308 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 1658 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 16541 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 60695 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 62443 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 77226 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 38589 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 28004 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 21094 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 68272 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
5m/s
89%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Russian KABs injure four peopleDecember 25, 09:22 PM • 5398 views
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNSDecember 25, 09:59 PM • 6948 views
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 7122 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 7572 views
Russian bloggers are forced to spread propaganda ads - Center for Countering Disinformation01:27 AM • 4226 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 60695 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 68272 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 49967 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 84389 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 68412 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Chernihiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 14896 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 18666 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 19729 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 22522 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 28831 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Times
The Diplomat

"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

Rustem Umerov reported on contacts with the American side. An agreement was reached on a high-level meeting with President Trump in the near future.

"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in the near future, indicating that much could be decided before the new year, writes UNN.

Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided before the new year. Glory to Ukraine!

- Zelenskyy wrote.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov to talk with Trump's representatives on peace today - Zelenskyy25.12.25, 18:25 • 3816 views

Julia Shramko

Politics
New Year
US Elections
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy