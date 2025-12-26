"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in the near future, indicating that much could be decided before the new year, writes UNN.

Rustem Umerov reported on his latest contacts with the American side. We are not losing a single day. We agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided before the new year. Glory to Ukraine! - Zelenskyy wrote.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov to talk with Trump's representatives on peace today - Zelenskyy