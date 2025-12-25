National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov to talk with Trump's representatives on peace today - Zelenskyy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will speak today with President Trump's representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed hope that today's conversation will be another step towards peace, reports UNN.

We agreed that Rustem will speak with Steve and Jared today. We believe this is right - not to lose a single day or a single opportunity that can bring us closer to the result. May our conversation today be another step towards peace. - Zelenskyy said after talking with Witkoff and Kushner.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to the Head of State, they discussed some significant details of the work, and there are good ideas that can work for a common result and lasting peace.