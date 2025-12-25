National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov to talk with Trump's representatives on peace today - Zelenskyy

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 550 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 19575 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 21590 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 24035 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 19691 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 17824 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14099 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 52120 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 68970 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32782 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
81%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 17470 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 19661 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 18307 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 11286 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 20665 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 19579 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 52122 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 38084 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 68971 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 56029 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
William, Prince of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 2984 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 4062 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 11298 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 18317 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 19673 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov to talk with Trump's representatives on peace today - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov will meet with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. President Zelenskyy hopes the conversation will be a step towards peace.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Umerov to talk with Trump's representatives on peace today - Zelenskyy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov will speak today with President Trump's representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed hope that today's conversation will be another step towards peace, reports UNN.

We agreed that Rustem will speak with Steve and Jared today. We believe this is right - not to lose a single day or a single opportunity that can bring us closer to the result. May our conversation today be another step towards peace.

- Zelenskyy said after talking with Witkoff and Kushner.

"Slow but steady": Russian Foreign Ministry announces progress in negotiations with the US on Ukraine25.12.25, 16:00 • 1700 views

Earlier

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to the Head of State, they discussed some significant details of the work, and there are good ideas that can work for a common result and lasting peace.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy