"Slow but steady": Russian Foreign Ministry announces progress in negotiations with the US on Ukraine

Exclusive
10:58 AM • 12679 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 14694 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 17800 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 14617 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 13965 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 12495 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 46718 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 64344 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32007 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 52107 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with children
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Dmytro Kuleba
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
Great Britain
Village
Poland
China
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
Financial Times

"Slow but steady": Russian Foreign Ministry announces progress in negotiations with the US on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced slow but steady progress in the negotiation process with the United States on Ukraine. This comes against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's publication of 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war."

"Slow but steady": Russian Foreign Ministry announces progress in negotiations with the US on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there is slow but correct progress in the negotiation process with the United States on Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Slow but correct progress is observed in the negotiation process with the United States on Ukraine

 - Zakharova said.

Russia likely to reject new US and Ukraine peace plan - NYT25.12.25, 13:09 • 1604 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy first published 20 points of the "basic document on ending the war".

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine