"Slow but steady": Russian Foreign Ministry announces progress in negotiations with the US on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced slow but steady progress in the negotiation process with the United States on Ukraine. This comes against the backdrop of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's publication of 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war."
Slow but correct progress is observed in the negotiation process with the United States on Ukraine
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy first published 20 points of the "basic document on ending the war".