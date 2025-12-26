In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries

In Ukraine, as of this morning, there is black ice and snow in 18 regions and Kyiv; 404 road accidents have occurred amid the snowfall, including 45 in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries, said Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, weather conditions in Ukraine have worsened. "On most roads in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Rivne, Volyn, and Khmelnytskyi regions - black ice and snow," Biloshytskyi said.

According to the police officer, not all drivers managed to replace summer tires with winter ones, "and some deliberately ignore this necessity." "I remind you every year that even one car with worn or summer tires on a slippery road can create a threat to all road users - from minor collisions to tragic consequences," he said.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 12:00, the 102/112 hotline received reports of road accidents: throughout Ukraine - 404 calls about road accidents, of which 66 calls were road accidents with victims. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries; in Kyiv - 45 calls, of which 6 road accidents were with injuries. - Biloshytskyi reported.

"Winter is not an experiment. Follow traffic rules and don't risk your life," Biloshytskyi emphasized.

