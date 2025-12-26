$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
10:40 AM
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:07 AM • 5930 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 11748 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 20859 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 13387 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 21354 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 14287 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 15245 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 23741 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 78494 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

In Ukraine, due to snow and black ice, 404 road accidents were recorded, 66 of them with casualties. In Kyiv, there were 45 accidents, 6 of them with casualties.

In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries

In Ukraine, as of this morning, there is black ice and snow in 18 regions and Kyiv; 404 road accidents have occurred amid the snowfall, including 45 in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries, said Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, weather conditions in Ukraine have worsened. "On most roads in Kyiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Chernivtsi, Cherkasy, Rivne, Volyn, and Khmelnytskyi regions - black ice and snow," Biloshytskyi said.

According to the police officer, not all drivers managed to replace summer tires with winter ones, "and some deliberately ignore this necessity." "I remind you every year that even one car with worn or summer tires on a slippery road can create a threat to all road users - from minor collisions to tragic consequences," he said.

Since the beginning of the day, as of 12:00, the 102/112 hotline received reports of road accidents: throughout Ukraine - 404 calls about road accidents, of which 66 calls were road accidents with victims. Unfortunately, there are fatalities and injuries; in Kyiv - 45 calls, of which 6 road accidents were with injuries.

- Biloshytskyi reported.

"Winter is not an experiment. Follow traffic rules and don't risk your life," Biloshytskyi emphasized.

2,938 people died in road accidents in Ukraine since the beginning of the year: the most common causes became known

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesAuto
Road traffic accident
Snow in Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv