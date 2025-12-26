$41.930.22
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
2,938 people died in road accidents in Ukraine since the beginning of the year: the most common causes became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

From January to November, 2,938 people died in road accidents in Ukraine, including 179 children, and 29,093 people were injured. The most common cause of death was speeding.

2,938 people died in road accidents in Ukraine since the beginning of the year: the most common causes became known
Photo: Ukrautoprom

Since the beginning of the year, 2,938 people have died in road accidents in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukravtoprom.

Details

From January to November, 2,938 people died in road accidents in Ukraine, including 179 children, and 29,093 people were injured.

The total number of road accidents with fatalities and/or injuries is 23,638 cases.

Most often, people died in road accidents due to speeding (1,574 people).

Another reason, by the number of fatalities, is driving into the oncoming lane, not related to overtaking (181 people).

In third place in this sad statistic is pedestrians crossing in an unauthorized place (156 people).

The largest number of road accidents occurs between 4 PM and 7 PM, and the most dangerous day of the week is Friday

 - the report says.

Recall

The Patrol Police of Ukraine named the most common causes of road accidents. They also provided detailed recommendations for drivers and pedestrians on how to avoid emergency situations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

