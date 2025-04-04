Cherkasy Oblast

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11982 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20946 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60148 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 206057 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118478 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384931 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306063 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213012 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243840 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254911 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54305 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68340 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18943 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40131 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124949 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125255 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 206057 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384932 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251152 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306063 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 188 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11781 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40358 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68554 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54511 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Cherkasy Oblast

Oblast (region) of Ukraine
News by theme

Big changes even in small communities: a tourist route has been restored in the Cherkasy region

The winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition have restored the tourist route in the Bobrytska community. The route leads to the "Rozhena Krynytsia" and "Mount above Lake Buchak".

Society • March 28, 08:00 AM • 37844 views

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack after ceasefire talks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the Russian attack with 117 drones, despite ceasefire agreements. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy and other regions were under attack.

War • March 26, 09:49 AM • 42385 views

56 out of 117 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

On the night of March 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones, including "Shahed". The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 56 "Shahed", but 48 imitators were lost. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions were affected.

War • March 26, 06:59 AM • 13240 views

Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, infrastructure facility damaged in the region

Cherkasy region was under enemy fire at night, most of the drones were directed at Cherkasy. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but an infrastructure object and warehouse premises were damaged.

War • March 26, 06:43 AM • 13273 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107624 views

Russia has launched many Shaheds: air raid alert declared in several regions

The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other regions.

War • March 21, 06:32 PM • 104483 views