Cherkasy Oblast

The winners of the "Time to Act, Ukraine!" competition have restored the tourist route in the Bobrytska community. The route leads
to the "Rozhena Krynytsia" and "Mount above Lake Buchak".
Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on the Russian attack with 117 drones, despite ceasefire agreements. Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Cherkasy
and other regions were under attack.
On the night of March 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 117 drones, including "Shahed". The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 56
"Shahed", but 48 imitators were lost. Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions were affected.
Cherkasy region was under enemy fire at night, most of the drones were directed at Cherkasy. Fortunately, there were no
casualties, but an infrastructure object and warehouse premises were damaged.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume
operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
The head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council reported on the launch of
Shaheds. The Air Force has recorded groups of enemy drones, an alert has been declared in Poltava, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and other
regions.