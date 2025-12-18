Residents in at least 4 regions are without electricity after Russian attacks, cancellation of schedules is currently impossible - energy officials

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 5192 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 6814 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 10503 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 13086 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 11064 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16506 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10414 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8018 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23898 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20240 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
89%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 13389 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 8238 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 17438 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 14987 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 17237 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 5140 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 16483 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 17384 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 23886 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50350 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56771 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38772 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37248 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43600 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48585 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Residents in at least 4 regions are without electricity after Russian attacks, cancellation of schedules is currently impossible - energy officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3200 views

At night, Russia attacked 5 regions, blacking out over 180,000 consumers, most of whom have already been reconnected. In Odesa region, 12,000 subscribers remain without electricity, and the cancellation of outage schedules is impossible.

Residents in at least 4 regions are without electricity after Russian attacks, cancellation of schedules is currently impossible - energy officials

The Russian Federation attacked 5 regions overnight, leaving over 180,000 consumers without electricity, but most have already had their power restored; in Odesa region, 12,000 subscribers are still without electricity; the cancellation of outage schedules is currently impossible, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

According to Ukrenergo, "the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions overnight."

Overnight, Russia attacked Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. As a result of the attacks, over 180,000 consumers were left without electricity. Most of them have already been re-energized thanks to the round-the-clock work of energy workers. Due to previous massive attacks in Odesa region, over 12,000 consumers currently remain without power.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrenergo clarified that as a result of the Russian Federation's attacks, "as of morning, there are consumers without power in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions."

It is stated that emergency restoration work in the region continues around the clock.

About schedules

"The energy system is currently balanced by all available generation, electricity imports, and the application of restriction schedules by regions. Due to daily shelling and reduced network capacity, the cancellation of outage schedules is currently impossible," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"As a result of previous massive attacks on the energy system, consumption restriction measures are being applied in most regions of Ukraine today: power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly outages," Ukrenergo stated.

In the near future, as noted by the Ministry of Energy, "an additional 800 MW of electrical capacity is expected to be released, which will be redistributed among consumers." "For this purpose, a working group at the Ministry of Energy has submitted lists of non-critical facilities to regional military administrations that should be switched to general outage schedules," the report says.

It is also indicated that the government is also focusing on the development of distributed generation. "By the end of the year, an additional 300 MW of capacity is expected to be commissioned. In addition, households and businesses have already installed solar power plants with a total capacity of about 1 GW," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 18, as of 9:30 AM, its level was the same as at this time the previous day. On December 17, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day.

"In regions where hourly outages are applied, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukrenergo tariff hike will not affect the population, there will be no changes for household users - NEC08.12.25, 16:09 • 4617 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine