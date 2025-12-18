Residents in at least 4 regions are without electricity after Russian attacks, cancellation of schedules is currently impossible - energy officials

The Russian Federation attacked 5 regions overnight, leaving over 180,000 consumers without electricity, but most have already had their power restored; in Odesa region, 12,000 subscribers are still without electricity; the cancellation of outage schedules is currently impossible, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

According to Ukrenergo, "the enemy attacked energy facilities in several regions overnight."

Overnight, Russia attacked Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. As a result of the attacks, over 180,000 consumers were left without electricity. Most of them have already been re-energized thanks to the round-the-clock work of energy workers. Due to previous massive attacks in Odesa region, over 12,000 consumers currently remain without power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Ukrenergo clarified that as a result of the Russian Federation's attacks, "as of morning, there are consumers without power in Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions."

It is stated that emergency restoration work in the region continues around the clock.

About schedules

"The energy system is currently balanced by all available generation, electricity imports, and the application of restriction schedules by regions. Due to daily shelling and reduced network capacity, the cancellation of outage schedules is currently impossible," the Ministry of Energy reported.

"As a result of previous massive attacks on the energy system, consumption restriction measures are being applied in most regions of Ukraine today: power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly outages," Ukrenergo stated.

In the near future, as noted by the Ministry of Energy, "an additional 800 MW of electrical capacity is expected to be released, which will be redistributed among consumers." "For this purpose, a working group at the Ministry of Energy has submitted lists of non-critical facilities to regional military administrations that should be switched to general outage schedules," the report says.

It is also indicated that the government is also focusing on the development of distributed generation. "By the end of the year, an additional 300 MW of capacity is expected to be commissioned. In addition, households and businesses have already installed solar power plants with a total capacity of about 1 GW," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 18, as of 9:30 AM, its level was the same as at this time the previous day. On December 17, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - at the same level as the previous day.

"In regions where hourly outages are applied, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 PM. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced outages," Ukrenergo emphasized.

