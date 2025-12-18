Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: infrastructure damaged and casualties reported

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 780 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 1928 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 4000 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12157 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12457 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12824 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14960 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12375 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18826 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10857 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5152 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11134 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 19515 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18204 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20781 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12168 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18832 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20805 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25595 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51899 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57598 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39609 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37977 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44283 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49244 views
The Diplomat

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: infrastructure damaged and casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9004 views

On the evening of December 17, Russian drones attacked Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih regions, causing infrastructure damage and destruction. As a result of the shelling, there are casualties, including two in Kryvyi Rih and one person in Sumy region.

Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: infrastructure damaged and casualties reported

On the evening of December 17, Russia attacked Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih with drones. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure was damaged, there were destructions and casualties. This was reported by Head of Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets, Head of Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov, and Head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Drone attack on the regional center. There are consequences for the infrastructure. All services are working

- wrote the head of Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets on Telegram.

The Russian army also attacked the Sumy community with UAVs. One person was injured.

Tonight, the enemy attacked the Sumy community with two strike UAVs. There are no preliminary fatalities. At least one person was injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care.

- stated in the post by the head of Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

According to him, as a result of the hit in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Windows in residential and non-residential buildings were broken.

In addition, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported an attack on the city by enemy drones, as a result of which there were casualties. He noted that due to the attack of Russian UAVs, there were hits in residential areas.

"Currently, two people are injured - a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman," he added.

Recall

In Odesa region, due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, a state of emergency of national level was declared. More than 50,000 residents of the region remained without electricity for a long time.

This is a signal not only for Ukraine: Zelenskyy stated that Moscow is preparing 2026 as a year of war17.12.25, 18:07 • 4634 views

Vita Zelenetska

