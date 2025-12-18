Russia attacked Ukraine with drones: infrastructure damaged and casualties reported

On the evening of December 17, Russia attacked Cherkasy, Sumy, and Kryvyi Rih with drones. As a result of the shelling, infrastructure was damaged, there were destructions and casualties. This was reported by Head of Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets, Head of Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov, and Head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

Drone attack on the regional center. There are consequences for the infrastructure. All services are working - wrote the head of Cherkasy OVA Ihor Taburets on Telegram.

The Russian army also attacked the Sumy community with UAVs. One person was injured.

Tonight, the enemy attacked the Sumy community with two strike UAVs. There are no preliminary fatalities. At least one person was injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical care. - stated in the post by the head of Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

According to him, as a result of the hit in the Kovpakivskyi district of Sumy, civilian infrastructure was damaged. Windows in residential and non-residential buildings were broken.

In addition, the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported an attack on the city by enemy drones, as a result of which there were casualties. He noted that due to the attack of Russian UAVs, there were hits in residential areas.

"Currently, two people are injured - a 58-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman," he added.

Recall

In Odesa region, due to enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, a state of emergency of national level was declared. More than 50,000 residents of the region remained without electricity for a long time.

