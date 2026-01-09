One person is missing in Kyiv after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Kyiv, after a massive night attack by Russia, one person is considered missing, 4 dead and 25 injured are known, and all fires caused by the enemy strike have already been extinguished, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, 4 people have died in Kyiv, at least 25 have been injured. (...) One more person is considered missing. - Klymenko stated.

Details

"At night, Russia deliberately struck civilian and critical infrastructure. The inhumane goal of the enemy is to leave millions of people without light, heat, and water in the middle of a frosty winter. This is conscious and ruthless terror against civilians," Klymenko stated.

"SES rescuers extinguished all fires that arose as a result of the Russian shelling. The Ministry of Internal Affairs forces are working in clear coordination to eliminate the consequences of the strike," the minister noted.

According to him, "the capital suffered the most: 40 objects were damaged, 20 of which are residential buildings." "In addition, Russia attacked Lviv, Kyiv region, Kirovohrad region, and Cherkasy region," the minister noted.

Almost 500 rescuers and 100 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences. If necessary, according to him, mobile heating points are deployed.

"The most insidious strikes are against those who save lives. In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, the enemy repeatedly struck a high-rise building - at the moment when rescuers and medics were working on the spot. A medical worker died. Also, 5 SES rescuers, 4 medical workers, and a police officer were injured. This is a deliberate strike against emergency services. A deliberate strike by Russia against humanity," Klymenko said.

At another location in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, according to him, after the enemy drone strike, the bodies of 3 people were found. "Two of the dead have been identified, we are identifying the third person," the Interior Minister said, adding that it was here that "one more person is considered missing."

In the Kyiv region, according to the minister, almost all districts were under enemy attack. Fires broke out in residential buildings and outbuildings in Brovary, Obukhiv, and Boryspil districts.

In total, SES employees rescued 40 people across the country. Among them was a family from Brovary: mother, father, grandmother, and a five-year-old child. Everyone received medical care.

