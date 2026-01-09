$42.990.27
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 7390 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 8834 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 44491 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 51540 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 40793 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 53570 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 31766 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20488 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16754 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 injured, one of the foreign embassies damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on January 9, 2026, 4 people were killed and 25 were injured. 19 buildings, an embassy, a kindergarten, and a tram depot were damaged.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 injured, one of the foreign embassies damaged

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, 25 people have already been reported injured, and the building of one of the embassies was also damaged, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

Details

"As a result of Russia's attack on the capital on January 9, 2026, 4 people died and 25 were injured," the prosecutor's office reported.

Among the dead, as stated, are "three residents of a residential complex in the Dniprovskyi district, as well as a 58-year-old emergency medical worker who came to provide assistance to people in the Darnytskyi district."

Among the injured are medical workers, rescuers, and a police officer.

These are the data as of 8 AM.

The consequences of the attack on Kyiv were recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

"In total, 19 multi-story buildings, the building of one of the embassies, broken windows in a kindergarten, a damaged tram depot, an unfinished multi-story building, cars, a supermarket, and a gas station were damaged," the prosecutor's office reported.

The final number of victims is being established.

Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized09.01.26, 08:46 • 8864 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineKyiv
