Russian attack on Kyiv: 25 injured, one of the foreign embassies damaged

As a result of Russia's massive attack on Kyiv, 25 people have already been reported injured, and the building of one of the embassies was also damaged, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported, according to UNN.

Details

"As a result of Russia's attack on the capital on January 9, 2026, 4 people died and 25 were injured," the prosecutor's office reported.

Among the dead, as stated, are "three residents of a residential complex in the Dniprovskyi district, as well as a 58-year-old emergency medical worker who came to provide assistance to people in the Darnytskyi district."

Among the injured are medical workers, rescuers, and a police officer.

These are the data as of 8 AM.

The consequences of the attack on Kyiv were recorded in the Darnytskyi, Dniprovskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

"In total, 19 multi-story buildings, the building of one of the embassies, broken windows in a kindergarten, a damaged tram depot, an unfinished multi-story building, cars, a supermarket, and a gas station were damaged," the prosecutor's office reported.

The final number of victims is being established.

Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized