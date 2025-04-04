A body of a deceased woman was found in a residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, which was damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack. Rescue workers continue to clear the rubble.
A prosecutor from Cherkasy suspected of pedophilia was taken into custody for 60 days. The Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a no-alternative measure of restraint at the request of the prosecutor.
A judge of Kyiv's Pechersk Court rejected a motion to disqualify the judge in the case of soldier Serhiy Gnezdilov. Gnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving his unit, was suspected of desertion.
Kyiv's Pechersk Court has begun consideration of a preventive measure against military man Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving his unit. The lawyer filed a motion to disqualify the judge due to violation of the rules of automatic distribution.
Svitlana Baranska, a member of the Khmelnytsky City Council, was arrested on suspicion of illicit enrichment of $1. 5 million. The court set bail at UAH 49 million, although the prosecutor's office demanded UAH 100 million.
Kyiv's Pechersk Court is considering a motion for a preventive measure against MP Svitlana Baranska. She is suspected of illicit enrichment of $1.5 million, which was not declared.
The ARMA is not complying with the court decision on the seized UAH 110. 3 million belonging to Oleksandr Yanukovych. The funds are lying on the account of the State Treasury instead of working for the benefit of the Ukrainian economy.
Two people were injured in a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv: a man was wounded and a child suffered an acute stress reaction. In the Pechersk district, apartment buildings and parked cars were damaged.
On the night of September 26, Kyiv was attacked by drones, possibly of the Shahed type. Air defense forces neutralized about 10 drones, but a gas pipe and cars were damaged in the Pechersk district, and one child was injured.
Air defense has been activated again in Kyiv due to the threat of an enemy attack. Residents are being urged to stay in shelters until the air raid warning goes off, reminding them of the nighttime attack that caused damage in the city.
In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle attack. It also happened depressurization of a gas pipe, about 20 cars were damaged, and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for Mykola Tyshchenko for another two months. The court also extended the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet for Tyshchenko.
The director of a Kyiv municipal enterprise was served a notice of suspicion of official negligence. He purchased tulips for flower beds in Pechersk at a price that was overstated by UAH 230 thousand.
The Red Cross Society found a shortage of humanitarian aid worth UAH 3. 6 million. The former head of the Pechersk organization was charged with misappropriation of funds. He is also charged with illegal possession of amphetamine.
The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the position of the National Bank of Ukraine and dismissed the case filed by Ihor Kolomoisky to terminate personal guarantee agreements for refinancing loans taken out by PrivatBank before its nationalization.
Due to the record high air temperature this year, lilacs bloomed unprecedentedly early in parks and streets of many Kyiv districts, indicating an unusually early spring in the capital.
The court granted the motion of the lawyer of a law enforcement officer suspected of murdering a teenager at a funicular station to impose a preventive measure in a closed session.
A pipeline was damaged in Kyiv's Pechersk district, temporarily limiting water supply to several buildings while repairs are underway.
The State Bureau of Investigation transferred more than UAH 23 million from the accounts of Russian companies that traded chemical products in Ukraine to the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency by court order.
Another person may be trapped under the rubble of a gym building in Kyiv's Pechersk district, damaged by a Russian missile attack that wounded 10 people, including a 16-year-old girl.
As a result of the morning missile strike in Kyiv, the number of casualties increased to 7, including a minor girl and two pregnant women.
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv caused damage in three districts and debris in two more.
A Russian missile attack damaged a gym in Kyiv's Pechersk district, and people could be trapped under the rubble.
Four people, including a minor, were injured as a result of rocket fire in Kyiv's Pechersk district, which hampered traffic on Mykhailo Boichuk Street in both directions.
A three-story non-residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv was destroyed by falling rocket fragments, one person was injured and medics treated him on the spot.
Emergency services were called to three districts of Kyiv after a rocket attack on the capital that damaged a residential building in the Pechersk district.
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv damaged a residential building in the Pechersk district. Emergency services arrived at the scene.
The court found MP Oleksandr Dubinsky guilty of a conflict of interest, ordered him to pay a fine and enter him in the register of corrupt officials.