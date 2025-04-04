$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15377 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27932 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64456 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213319 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122366 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391602 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310469 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244194 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

A woman's body was found in a destroyed house in Pechersk after a drone attack

A body of a deceased woman was found in a residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, which was damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack. Rescue workers continue to clear the rubble.

War • January 1, 09:15 AM • 27311 views

Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on Cherkasy prosecutor suspected of pedophilia

A prosecutor from Cherkasy suspected of pedophilia was taken into custody for 60 days. The Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a no-alternative measure of restraint at the request of the prosecutor.

Crimes and emergencies • October 17, 01:56 PM • 17113 views

Pre-trial restraint for a serviceman who publicly declared himself a JFO: court denies defense's request to challenge judge

A judge of Kyiv's Pechersk Court rejected a motion to disqualify the judge in the case of soldier Serhiy Gnezdilov. Gnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving his unit, was suspected of desertion.

Crimes and emergencies • October 11, 01:18 PM • 12857 views

Pre-trial restraint for a serviceman who publicly declared JFO: lawyer files a motion to recuse the judge

Kyiv's Pechersk Court has begun consideration of a preventive measure against military man Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving his unit. The lawyer filed a motion to disqualify the judge due to violation of the rules of automatic distribution.

Crimes and emergencies • October 11, 09:40 AM • 13268 views

Illegal enrichment for 1.5 million dollars: court arrests Khmelnytskyi city council member with a possibility of bail

Svitlana Baranska, a member of the Khmelnytsky City Council, was arrested on suspicion of illicit enrichment of $1. 5 million. The court set bail at UAH 49 million, although the prosecutor's office demanded UAH 100 million.

Politics • October 10, 12:25 PM • 15632 views

Court chooses a pre-trial restraint for Khmelnytsky City Council deputy, whose 1.5 million dollars were found on her person

Kyiv's Pechersk Court is considering a motion for a preventive measure against MP Svitlana Baranska. She is suspected of illicit enrichment of $1.5 million, which was not declared.

Crimes and emergencies • October 10, 10:34 AM • 13031 views
Exclusive

Yanukovych's son's money in a "locker": ARMA ignores the law and court decisions

The ARMA is not complying with the court decision on the seized UAH 110. 3 million belonging to Oleksandr Yanukovych. The funds are lying on the account of the State Treasury instead of working for the benefit of the Ukrainian economy.

Crimes and emergencies • September 30, 09:33 AM • 117578 views

Russia's attack on Kyiv: the consequences are shown

Two people were injured in a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv: a man was wounded and a child suffered an acute stress reaction. In the Pechersk district, apartment buildings and parked cars were damaged.

War • September 26, 06:40 AM • 21150 views

In the capital, air defense destroyed about 10 enemy drones during a night attack

On the night of September 26, Kyiv was attacked by drones, possibly of the Shahed type. Air defense forces neutralized about 10 drones, but a gas pipe and cars were damaged in the Pechersk district, and one child was injured.

War • September 26, 04:36 AM • 21357 views

A child was injured in an enemy attack in Kyiv

During the night attack on Kyiv, a child was injured and hospitalized with numerous cut wounds.

War • September 26, 04:20 AM • 21177 views

Air defense is in operation in Kyiv

Air defense has been activated again in Kyiv due to the threat of an enemy attack. Residents are being urged to stay in shelters until the air raid warning goes off, reminding them of the nighttime attack that caused damage in the city.

War • September 26, 04:14 AM • 20728 views

Air Force attack on Kyiv: a residential building, 20 cars and the territory of a kindergarten were damaged

In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle attack. It also happened depressurization of a gas pipe, about 20 cars were damaged, and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten.

War • September 26, 03:54 AM • 29962 views

Court again extends round-the-clock house arrest for Tyshchenko

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for Mykola Tyshchenko for another two months. The court also extended the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet for Tyshchenko.

Crimes and emergencies • September 19, 12:56 PM • 15453 views

Director of a Kyiv company suspected of overpaying UAH 230 thousand for tulips for flower beds in Pechersk

The director of a Kyiv municipal enterprise was served a notice of suspicion of official negligence. He purchased tulips for flower beds in Pechersk at a price that was overstated by UAH 230 thousand.

Kyiv • September 18, 12:48 PM • 16496 views

Red Cross Society finds shortage of humanitarian aid worth UAH 3.6 million: ex-head of Pechersk organization under suspicion

The Red Cross Society found a shortage of humanitarian aid worth UAH 3. 6 million. The former head of the Pechersk organization was charged with misappropriation of funds. He is also charged with illegal possession of amphetamine.

Crimes and emergencies • July 4, 12:53 PM • 16316 views

Kolomoisky loses court case on surety agreements for PrivatBank loans

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the position of the National Bank of Ukraine and dismissed the case filed by Ihor Kolomoisky to terminate personal guarantee agreements for refinancing loans taken out by PrivatBank before its nationalization.

Politics • May 16, 07:02 PM • 24565 views

Lilacs begin to bloom in Kyiv: photos and locations

Due to the record high air temperature this year, lilacs bloomed unprecedentedly early in parks and streets of many Kyiv districts, indicating an unusually early spring in the capital.

Kyiv • April 15, 12:31 PM • 32901 views

Murder of a teenager at a funicular station: the court will choose a preventive measure for the suspect in closed session

The court granted the motion of the lawyer of a law enforcement officer suspected of murdering a teenager at a funicular station to impose a preventive measure in a closed session.

Society • April 9, 11:34 AM • 24754 views

Water supply will be restricted on three streets in Pechersk due to a water pipe break

A pipeline was damaged in Kyiv's Pechersk district, temporarily limiting water supply to several buildings while repairs are underway.

Society • April 8, 04:41 PM • 34404 views

More than UAH 23 million transferred to the state by the SBI from the accounts of Russian companies

The State Bureau of Investigation transferred more than UAH 23 million from the accounts of Russian companies that traded chemical products in Ukraine to the National Asset Recovery and Management Agency by court order.

Economy • April 5, 12:15 PM • 24131 views

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: another person is being searched for under the rubble in Pechersk

Another person may be trapped under the rubble of a gym building in Kyiv's Pechersk district, damaged by a Russian missile attack that wounded 10 people, including a 16-year-old girl.

War • March 25, 01:45 PM • 29504 views

Russian attack on Kyiv: number of casualties increased to 7

As a result of the morning missile strike in Kyiv, the number of casualties increased to 7, including a minor girl and two pregnant women.

War • March 25, 11:00 AM • 48662 views

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: damage in three districts, debris in two more

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv caused damage in three districts and debris in two more.

War • March 25, 10:10 AM • 31260 views

Enemy strike in Kyiv: gym damaged in Pechersk, people may be under the rubble - State Emergency Service

A Russian missile attack damaged a gym in Kyiv's Pechersk district, and people could be trapped under the rubble.

War • March 25, 10:00 AM • 51099 views

Fall of enemy missile debris in the capital: police show the consequences

The fragments of enemy missiles fell in Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

War • March 25, 09:47 AM • 29202 views

Traffic is hampered on Boychuk Street in Kyiv

Four people, including a minor, were injured as a result of rocket fire in Kyiv's Pechersk district, which hampered traffic on Mykhailo Boichuk Street in both directions.

Kyiv • March 25, 09:35 AM • 30089 views

Mayor: one person was injured as a result of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

A three-story non-residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv was destroyed by falling rocket fragments, one person was injured and medics treated him on the spot.

War • March 25, 09:10 AM • 106379 views

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: Klitschko announces emergency calls to three districts of the capital

Emergency services were called to three districts of Kyiv after a rocket attack on the capital that damaged a residential building in the Pechersk district.

War • March 25, 08:48 AM • 125140 views

Russia's missile attack on Kyiv: debris fell in Pechersk district

A Russian missile attack on Kyiv damaged a residential building in the Pechersk district. Emergency services arrived at the scene.

War • March 25, 08:46 AM • 113600 views

Court finds Dubinsky guilty of acting in conditions of conflict of interest, he will be included in the register of corrupt officials - NACP

The court found MP Oleksandr Dubinsky guilty of a conflict of interest, ordered him to pay a fine and enter him in the register of corrupt officials.

Crimes and emergencies • March 13, 04:38 PM • 26970 views