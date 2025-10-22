$41.740.01
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedules
09:47 AM • 9060 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 11880 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 17022 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 26122 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 26655 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 34644 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45418 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43891 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 35225 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
Chernihiv region faces serious water supply problems after Russian strikes - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

After Russian strikes in Chernihiv, all critical infrastructure, including "Vodokanal" (water utility), switched to generator power. In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the enemy struck the city center, damaging a hospital, stadium, educational institution, and residential buildings.

Chernihiv region faces serious water supply problems after Russian strikes - OVA

In Chernihiv, after Russian strikes, all critical infrastructure switched to generator power. There were interruptions in water supply, in some places targeted water delivery was organized, said Andriy Podorvan, adviser to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

In Chernihiv, all critical infrastructure, including "Vodokanal" (Water Utility), switched to generator power after the strikes on October 20. Partially, this is still the case. Water pressure in the network is stable. Water is available in multi-story buildings up to the fourth or fifth floor. If there are problems, targeted water delivery was also organized yesterday.

- Podorvan said.

Podorvan also reported that the enemy launched brutal strikes on the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi, as a result of which a hospital, a stadium, an educational institution, and residential buildings were damaged.

This is the center of Novhorod-Siverskyi. This is the local hospital, these are houses, this is a stadium, this is an educational institution. That is, this cannot be called anything other than a terrorist attack on the civilian population. A two-day mourning period has been declared in Novhorod-Siverskyi.

- the official noted.

According to Podorvan, civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of Russian strikes. In general, emergency power outages have been introduced in many communities.

After these strikes, only civilian infrastructure in the city center was damaged. And in general, the energy situation in Novhorod-Siverskyi is the same as in all other emergency communities. These are hourly or emergency outages.

- Podorvan noted.

The deputy head of the Regional Military Administration also said that serious problems with communication arose in the region. Mobile towers, which run on battery power, stopped working 12-15 hours after the strikes.

Mobile towers that ran on battery power stopped working after 12-15 hours; only those that ran on generators remained. Our three mobile operators attracted resource support from other regions. Today, they are working to stabilize the communication situation. This was the most problematic issue, and it will be an additional incentive for all of us to once again check the readiness of mobile communication systems for such long power outages.

- Podorvan said.

Addition

In Kyiv, due to night shelling, some houses were left without hot water supply. Supply problems are observed in Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Pavlo Zinchenko

