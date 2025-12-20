Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media

Nick Reiner, the son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago, and his medication was changed or adjusted at some point before the murder of his parents, citing three sources directly familiar with the case, NBC News reports, writes UNN.

On Friday, the judge overseeing the initial stages of the case signed a sealed medical order. Nick Reiner, 32, is charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, acclaimed director Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70.

This sealed order may pertain to Reiner's mental state and treatment. Sources declined to discuss the contents of the order.

Reiner was being treated for a serious mental disorder at the time of his parents' murders, three sources said.

He was diagnosed with schizophrenia several years ago and was being treated with medication, sources said. It is unclear when his medication was changed.

As of Friday, the weapon used in the killings had not been recovered, two sources said. However, they said it has limited investigative value given all the other evidence in the case, including what was found at the crime scene, items seized during the arrest, and Reiner's alleged statements to police.

The Reiners were found dead in the master bedroom of their home in Brentwood, on the west side of Los Angeles, USA, Assistant Police Chief Dominic Choi said on Tuesday. The couple was fatally stabbed "early Sunday morning," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said.

Their cause of death was determined to be multiple sharp force injuries, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office ruled.

Nick Reiner was apprehended shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Sunday in University Park, near the University of Southern California, about 24 kilometers from his parents' home.

According to jail records, he was being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, he appeared in a Los Angeles courthouse in a blue vest. His arraignment was postponed twice, and the next hearing is scheduled for January 7. His attorney, Alan Jackson, said the hearing was initially postponed because Reiner had not undergone a medical evaluation in a timely manner.

