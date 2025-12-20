Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting with the British delegation led by the Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton. He announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Syrskyi informed his British counterparts about the operational situation at the front. According to him, special attention was paid to the measures taken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the autumn-winter campaign of the Russian occupation forces.

Despite significant pressure from the enemy in certain areas of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully counterattacking and inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the Russian troops. - stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A separate topic of discussion was the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in means of destruction for the ground, air, and naval components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Taking this opportunity, I thanked Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, the government, and the people of the United Kingdom for their consistent political support for Ukraine and powerful military assistance to our Defense Forces. - Syrskyi stated.

Recall

