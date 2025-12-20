Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton. The operational situation at the front, the measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the autumn-winter campaign, and the needs for means of destruction were discussed.
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting with the British delegation led by the Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton. He announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.
Details
Syrskyi informed his British counterparts about the operational situation at the front. According to him, special attention was paid to the measures taken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the autumn-winter campaign of the Russian occupation forces.
Despite significant pressure from the enemy in certain areas of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully counterattacking and inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the Russian troops.
A separate topic of discussion was the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in means of destruction for the ground, air, and naval components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Taking this opportunity, I thanked Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, the government, and the people of the United Kingdom for their consistent political support for Ukraine and powerful military assistance to our Defense Forces.
Recall
In early December, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Ukrainian media to discuss the real situation at the front and refute Russian disinformation.