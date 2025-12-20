$42.340.00
09:25 AM • 2018 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 3720 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 6890 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 18587 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 33124 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 25195 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 31107 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 39874 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 31025 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 61549 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton. The operational situation at the front, the measures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the autumn-winter campaign, and the needs for means of destruction were discussed.

Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi held a working meeting with the British delegation led by the Chief of the Defence Staff of Great Britain, Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton. He announced this on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

Syrskyi informed his British counterparts about the operational situation at the front. According to him, special attention was paid to the measures taken by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to disrupt the autumn-winter campaign of the Russian occupation forces.

Despite significant pressure from the enemy in certain areas of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully counterattacking and inflicting significant losses in personnel and equipment on the Russian troops.

- stated the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A separate topic of discussion was the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in means of destruction for the ground, air, and naval components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Taking this opportunity, I thanked Air Chief Marshal Richard Knighton, the government, and the people of the United Kingdom for their consistent political support for Ukraine and powerful military assistance to our Defense Forces.

- Syrskyi stated.

Recall

In early December, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Ukrainian media to discuss the real situation at the front and refute Russian disinformation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

