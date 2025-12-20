$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 572 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 2298 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 3054 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 10153 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 19527 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 23198 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 23672 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 23171 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19238 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Popular news
Ukraine is interested in joint production of drones and missiles with Poland - ZelenskyyDecember 20, 07:40 AM • 10816 views
Russia terminates military agreements with 11 European countries, concluded in 1992-2002December 20, 07:58 AM • 11999 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 15971 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 17580 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 8626 views
Publications
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 2302 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 79143 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 55271 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 63310 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 56810 views
UNN Lite
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 8658 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 5472 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 17602 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 27430 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 74057 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

An incident occurred in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast involving MP Dmytro Kysylevskyi and servicemen from the recruitment center.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy

Today, an incident involving MP Dmytro Kysylevsky and servicemen from the recruitment center occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region, UNN reports with reference to its own sources.

Details

As it became known, Kysylevsky was allegedly seized and forcibly put into a car by people in military uniform. When it became clear that he had the status of an MP, he was released.

Later, the MP contacted law enforcement regarding this incident. It was preliminarily established that the people in military uniform were representatives of the TCR.

Currently, there is no official information about the event or comments from the MP himself.

In Odesa region, TCR military personnel got into a fight with a police officer, suspected of beating an officer - police18.12.25, 14:26 • 3303 views

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast