In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy

Today, an incident involving MP Dmytro Kysylevsky and servicemen from the recruitment center occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region, UNN reports with reference to its own sources.

Details

As it became known, Kysylevsky was allegedly seized and forcibly put into a car by people in military uniform. When it became clear that he had the status of an MP, he was released.

Later, the MP contacted law enforcement regarding this incident. It was preliminarily established that the people in military uniform were representatives of the TCR.

Currently, there is no official information about the event or comments from the MP himself.

