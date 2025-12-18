$42.340.00
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 2458 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10785 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 11364 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12409 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14664 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12184 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18280 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10765 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8354 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
In Odesa region, TCR military personnel got into a fight with a police officer, suspected of beating an officer - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3138 views

Police are investigating the beating of a district officer by three servicemen of the Odesa RTCC and SP. One of the attackers was intoxicated, all suspects have been notified of suspicion.

In Odesa region, TCR military personnel got into a fight with a police officer, suspected of beating an officer - police

In Odesa Oblast, the police have launched an investigation into the beating of a law enforcement officer by servicemen of the Odesa District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR). The suspects have been notified of suspicion and detained, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred a few days ago when a district police officer was delivering a man who had violated military registration rules to one of the departments of the Odesa District TCR, the police reported.

It has now been established that three servicemen, one of whom was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, began to show aggression towards the police officer at the District TCR, using obscene language, and when he reprimanded them, they started a fight.

- the police reported.

"Based on the intentional infliction of bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties, investigators of the territorial police unit have initiated proceedings under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to the sanction, the maximum penalty for this crime is up to five years of imprisonment.

The suspects have been notified of suspicion. They have been detained in accordance with procedural rules and are in a temporary detention facility. The police are petitioning for their pre-trial detention.

- the police noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

