In Odesa region, TCR military personnel got into a fight with a police officer, suspected of beating an officer - police

In Odesa Oblast, the police have launched an investigation into the beating of a law enforcement officer by servicemen of the Odesa District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR). The suspects have been notified of suspicion and detained, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred a few days ago when a district police officer was delivering a man who had violated military registration rules to one of the departments of the Odesa District TCR, the police reported.

It has now been established that three servicemen, one of whom was in a state of alcoholic intoxication, began to show aggression towards the police officer at the District TCR, using obscene language, and when he reprimanded them, they started a fight. - the police reported.

"Based on the intentional infliction of bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties, investigators of the territorial police unit have initiated proceedings under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to the sanction, the maximum penalty for this crime is up to five years of imprisonment.

The suspects have been notified of suspicion. They have been detained in accordance with procedural rules and are in a temporary detention facility. The police are petitioning for their pre-trial detention. - the police noted.

The investigation is ongoing.

