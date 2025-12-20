The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll in Odesa as a result of the Russian strike on December 19 has risen to 8 people, and about 30 people were injured. Also, on the morning of December 20, the occupiers attacked the port in the city of Pivdennyi, Odesa region, UNN reports with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Details

At night, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the port in Odesa. As of now, the death toll, unfortunately, has risen to eight, and about 30 people were injured. The shelling does not stop. After eight in the morning, another attack on the Pivdennyi port was recorded - there were hits on tanks - Kuleba stated.

He added that medical, rescue, and pyrotechnic services are currently working on the ground, and all necessary emergency brigades are involved.

Despite constant risks, port workers continue to work, maintaining the continuity of maritime logistics - the report says.

Recall

On the evening of December 19, the Russian army launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles on a port infrastructure facility in the Odesa district. Initially, 7 dead and 15 injured were reported.