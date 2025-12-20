$42.340.00
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 2260 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 6472 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 9326 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
07:13 AM • 10818 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 20714 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 35094 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26360 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 31918 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 40409 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 63431 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 41933 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 50341 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 44609 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 69774 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2260 views

The death toll in Odesa as a result of the Russian attack on December 19 has risen to 8 people, with about 30 injured. On the morning of December 20, the occupiers attacked the port in the city of Pivdennyi, Odesa region, hitting tanks.

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The death toll in Odesa as a result of the Russian strike on December 19 has risen to 8 people, and about 30 people were injured. Also, on the morning of December 20, the occupiers attacked the port in the city of Pivdennyi, Odesa region, UNN reports with reference to the Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

Details

At night, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the port in Odesa. As of now, the death toll, unfortunately, has risen to eight, and about 30 people were injured. The shelling does not stop. After eight in the morning, another attack on the Pivdennyi port was recorded - there were hits on tanks

- Kuleba stated.

He added that medical, rescue, and pyrotechnic services are currently working on the ground, and all necessary emergency brigades are involved.

Despite constant risks, port workers continue to work, maintaining the continuity of maritime logistics

- the report says.

Recall

On the evening of December 19, the Russian army launched a massive attack with ballistic missiles on a port infrastructure facility in the Odesa district. Initially, 7 dead and 15 injured were reported.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Odesa