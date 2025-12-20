Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium

$42.340.00
11:29 AM • 7212 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
10:44 AM • 10416 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
09:25 AM • 11840 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
08:51 AM • 13138 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 13345 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
December 20, 12:12 AM • 22017 views
Zelenskyy: Japan to provide Ukraine with additional financial support of $6 billion
December 19, 11:26 PM • 36732 views
"Russians are getting more and more numerous, it's getting harder and harder" - Zelenskyy revealed details of his trip to Kupyansk
December 19, 10:10 PM • 26860 views
Ukraine's meeting with American and European partners concluded in the US - Umerov
December 19, 03:48 PM • 32434 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 41097 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
Publications
Exclusives
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 66781 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 44564 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 52829 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 46843 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 71923 views
UNN Lite
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 124 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 21128 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 68315 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 49605 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 47224 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The 53-year-old actor and director Akhtem Seitablayev published photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium, captioning them as "moments of happiness." In January 2022, the actor showed photos from his daughter's wedding.

Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium

53-year-old actor and director Akhtem Seitablayev showed a photo with his daughter and little granddaughter for the first time in a long time. He published the photos from Belgium on Instagram, UNN reports.

Details

"Grandpa came to hug his girls," he captioned a series of photos with his family.

"Moments of happiness, with my daughter and granddaughter," Seitablayev showed another photo.

Addition

In January 2022, the actor showed photos from his daughter's wedding.

Reference

Akhtem Seitablayev is a Ukrainian actor, director, and screenwriter of Crimean Tatar origin. He is known for his films "Cyborgs," "Zakhar Berkut," and "Haytarma." With the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
Director
Social network
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Film
Belgium
Ukraine