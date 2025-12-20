Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium
Kyiv • UNN
The 53-year-old actor and director Akhtem Seitablayev published photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium, captioning them as "moments of happiness." In January 2022, the actor showed photos from his daughter's wedding.
Details
"Grandpa came to hug his girls," he captioned a series of photos with his family.
"Moments of happiness, with my daughter and granddaughter," Seitablayev showed another photo.
Addition
In January 2022, the actor showed photos from his daughter's wedding.
Reference
Akhtem Seitablayev is a Ukrainian actor, director, and screenwriter of Crimean Tatar origin. He is known for his films "Cyborgs," "Zakhar Berkut," and "Haytarma." With the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.