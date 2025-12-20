Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium

53-year-old actor and director Akhtem Seitablayev showed a photo with his daughter and little granddaughter for the first time in a long time. He published the photos from Belgium on Instagram, UNN reports.

"Grandpa came to hug his girls," he captioned a series of photos with his family.

"Moments of happiness, with my daughter and granddaughter," Seitablayev showed another photo.

In January 2022, the actor showed photos from his daughter's wedding.

Akhtem Seitablayev is a Ukrainian actor, director, and screenwriter of Crimean Tatar origin. He is known for his films "Cyborgs," "Zakhar Berkut," and "Haytarma." With the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine.