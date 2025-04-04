In the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv, debris and fire were reported. Emergency services arrived at the scene, and information about the victims is being clarified.
As a result of the UAV attack in Kyiv, debris fell on open territory in the Dnipro district. It was damaged in the Holosiivskyi district decoration of walls and broken windows in a residential building. Also, a fire broke out in the Solomyan district, one person was injured.
Rocket fragments fell in three districts of Kyiv, damaging cars, a roof and a supermarket. According to KCMA, no casualties were reported as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.
A fire caused by the fall of rocket debris was extinguished in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. The debris also fell near an apartment building and a supermarket, with no injuries.
During the rocket attack on Kyiv, shrapnel damaged the roof of a high-rise building and fell on the school grounds. In other districts, shrapnel damaged a car and fell in open areas, with no casualties.
During the Russian attack on Kyiv, rocket fragments fell in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivsky districts. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a minibus, information about the victims is being clarified.
In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.
Air pollution levels in Kyiv are above normal due to dust and smoke, but do not pose a health risk. The situation is expected to improve by the end of the week.
A thunderstorm in Kyiv flooded the Magellan shopping center and some streets, and trees fell on the regional road to Makariv.
On July 8, a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed 33 people and injured 125, including 10 children.
According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, 27 people, including 3 children, were killed and 82 people were wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv.
As a result of Russia's massive missile strike on Kyiv, 22 people were killed and 82 injured, and damage was recorded in 7 districts of the city, including the destruction of part of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital.
Power engineers are working to restore power supply using backup sources.
Nine people are killed and 33 wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv, damaging civilian infrastructure in 7 districts.
According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a Russian missile strike in Kyiv killed 8 people and injured 25.
According to preliminary reports, 8 people were killed and 15 injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, and rescue operations are underway in several districts of the city.
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv caused consequences in 7 districts of the city, including hospitals and residential buildings, resulting in casualties and fires.
During the Russian missile attack on Kyiv, debris fell in 6 districts - Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi - causing damage to buildings, including a fire in a residential building.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reports explosions and falling debris in many parts of the Ukrainian capital during a massive rocket attack by Russia.
A large-scale fire broke out in the Respublika residential complex in Teremky, Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, and was contained by rescuers at 10:37 p. m. after the fire spread to an area of 70 square meters.
Almost half of the pedestrian approaches in Kyiv do not meet the requirements of inclusiveness, making it difficult for people with disabilities and people with limited mobility to move around and integrate into public life, according to the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Urban Development.
By the end of the day, electricity should be restored to all private consumers in Kiev who were left without electricity due to the russian missile attack.
As a result of the missile strike on the capital, a private household, a service station, a car wash, 6 cars and a warehouse were damaged. In addition, a fire broke out, but there are no reports of victims.
In the Holosiivsky District of Kiev, a fire broke out, as a result of which car tires caught fire and spread to trees and the adjacent building of a service station on an area of 500 square meters.
Police have opened a criminal case against Kyivteploenergo officials over embezzlement of budget funds during the reconstruction of heating networks in Kyiv, including the area where the pipe burst on Antonovycha Street.
A resident of Kyiv found 3 hand grenades and ammunition for an assault rifle in a forest belt in Holosiivskyi district. The man called the police to the scene.
In a number of districts of the capital, the power supply has partially disappeared. According to YASNO, emergency power outages have been introduced.
Last night, the enemy did not use missile strikes or Shahed drones, but the Air Force constantly observes the activity of Russian Su-34 and Su-35 tactical aircraft near the border with Ukraine.
A teacher at a Kyiv school verbally abused and threatened a displaced child, calling her a "separatist. " The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights took the case under her personal control and demanded an impartial investigation of the teacher's discriminatory actions.
In Kyiv, sappers neutralized a warhead of Russia's latest X-69 precision-guided missile discovered by a local resident in Holosiivskyi district.