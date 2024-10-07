In Kyiv, fragments of enemy missiles fell in three districts: Klitschko tells about the damage

During the Russian army's attack on Kyiv, fragments of enemy missiles fell in Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts. In particular, in Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a government minibus. Information about the victims is being clarified. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday, UNN reports.

The fragments of enemy missiles fell in several districts of the city. In particular: in Solomyansky district - in several places in open space. In Shevchenkivskyi district - near a pedestrian crossing. In Holosiivskyi, in one place - on the sidewalk, in another - a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus - Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all services are on the way. Information about the victims and the damage is being clarified.

Recall

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles . The air defense system had previously destroyed all air targets.