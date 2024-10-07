In Kyiv, fragments of enemy missiles fell in three districts: Klitschko tells about the damage

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv

During the Russian attack on Kyiv, rocket fragments fell in Solomyansky, Shevchenkivsky and Holosiivsky districts. In the Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a minibus, information about the victims is being clarified.

During the Russian army's attack on Kyiv, fragments of enemy missiles fell in Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts. In particular, in Holosiivskyi district, a fragment pierced the roof of a government minibus. Information about the victims is being clarified. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Monday, UNN reports.

The fragments of enemy missiles fell in several districts of the city. In particular: in Solomyansky district - in several places in open space. In Shevchenkivskyi district - near a pedestrian crossing. In Holosiivskyi, in one place - on the sidewalk, in another - a fragment pierced the roof of a service minibus

- Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, all services are on the way. Information about the victims and the damage is being clarified.

In the morning, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kyiv, using Kinzhal missiles . The air defense system had previously destroyed all air targets.

