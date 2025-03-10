US cancels 83% of USAID programs - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. Secretary of State announced the closure of most USAID programs after a six-week analysis. The reason was the misuse of billions of dollars that did not align with U.S. interests.
The United States officially cancels 83% of the programs of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) after 6 weeks of analysis, having spent billions of dollars on goals that do not align with U.S. interests, Secretary of State Marco Rubio reported on X, as reported by UNN.
Details
"After a 6-week review, we are officially canceling 83% of USAID programs. The 5200 contracts that are now canceled have spent tens of billions of dollars in a way that did not align with (and in some cases even harmed) the core national interests of the United States. In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs that we are keeping (approximately 1000) to be managed more effectively by the State Department," Rubio wrote.
Recall
On February 27, the U.S. administration halted nearly 5800 grants USAID, keeping only 500 worth 57 billion dollars.
In particular, it was reported that the significant reduction in foreign aid is hitting the work of non-profit organizations and contractors. Aid programs around the world have been suspended due to a complete freeze on funding and a review of billions of dollars in aid.