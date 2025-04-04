United States Agency for International Development

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.
A US appeals court has allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut staff at USAID. The administration plans to shut down the agency's independent operations by September.
All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30. The US State Department will take over USAID programs, but employees will not be automatically transferred.
Western governments are cutting foreign aid, which could lead to 10 million more HIV infections and nearly 3 million deaths by the end of the decade.
The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health assured that tuberculosis is a curable disease. Doctors are doing everything possible to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover, despite their severe condition.
A district judge has ruled that Elon Musk and the White House Office of Performance likely violated the Constitution by shutting down USAID. The court ordered to restore access to the agency's systems.
Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.
U. S. Secretary of State Rubio stated that in order to start a dialogue with the Russian Federation, it is necessary to cease hostilities. He emphasized the importance of flexibility and patience in the negotiations.
USAID is terminating a grant agreement with the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine for $75 million. This will reduce funding for the purchase of equipment for the energy sector.
USAID employees were ordered to destroy classified documents stored at headquarters. This happened after the cancellation of 83% of programs, which led to lawsuits and requests from the Senate.
The USA announced the cessation of funding for five projects of the UN Human Rights Office, including in Ukraine. Programs will be reduced or closed as part of a comprehensive review of foreign aid spending.
The Trump administration has released a list of 50 achievements of the president in the first 50 days of his second term. Among them are the fight against illegal immigration, bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and "peace negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia.
The U. S. Secretary of State announced the closure of most USAID programs after a six-week analysis. The reason was the misuse of billions of dollars that did not align with U.S. interests.
The Trump administration halted funding for Columbia University due to student protests regarding Israel and Gaza. The university established a disciplinary committee and promised to cooperate with the government to restore the funds.
During a meeting of the US Cabinet, Elon Musk clashed with Marco Rubio and Sean Duffy over staff layoffs. Trump intervened in the dispute, siding with Secretary of State Rubio.
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by March 10. The amount owed to non-profit organizations is estimated at 2 billion dollars.
The acting deputy administrator of USAID reported the possibility of referring criminal cases to the U. S. Department of Justice. This concerns allegations of the misuse of foreign aid.
The U. S. State Department halts USAID investments in rebuilding Ukraine's energy system after Russian attacks. The agency also reduces its presence in Ukraine from 64 to 8 employees.
The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.
A fake video on behalf of the New York Post about USAID's payment of $4 million to Time magazine is circulated on social network X. The Center for Countering Disinformation denies information about bribery for Zelenskyy's recognition as “Person of the Year.
The chief justice of the U. S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a $1.5 billion payment to USAID for work already done. The decision upheld Trump's directive to cut U.S. spending abroad.
The US administration has terminated nearly 5,800 USAID grants, keeping only 500 worth $57 billion. Secretary Rubio has made a decision on each grant, but the plaintiffs are challenging the possibility of such a quick review.
The U. S. Government Performance and Results Administration changed the savings data from $16.6 billion to $9.6 billion due to errors. Initial reports found cases of double and triple counting of contracts.
The European Union does not have enough money to compensate for the suspension of USAID on its own. About 55.8 billion euros of American aid could disappear, which would especially affect Ukraine and Eastern Europe.
The U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is laying off about 2,000 employees in the United States starting next week. Most other employees will be placed on administrative leave, except for critical personnel.
Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU depends on Hungary's will and could harm the Hungarian economy. He also threatens to eliminate USAID-funded organizations.
A federal judge says the Trump administration continues to withhold foreign aid in defiance of a court order. USAID and the State Department are not resuming payments under $60 billion worth of programs.
76% of Ukrainians reported an increase in spending over the past year, according to a survey by Rakuten Viber. The study also showed that the same number of respondents plan their spending, with 49% of them planning only significant and regular spending.
Expert Posternak criticized the activities of anti-corruption bodies and their use of grant funds.
Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice to fire all prosecutors from Biden's presidency. According to him, the department has become too politicized and was used as a weapon against him.