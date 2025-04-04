United States Agency for International Development

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 5628 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 13380 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55176 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 197285 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114010 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376304 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300952 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212356 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243452 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254737 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117613 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 197264 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376292 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247389 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300937 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10228 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34637 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63010 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49073 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119407 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

United States Agency for International Development

News by theme

Despite Ilon Musk's million-dollar spending spree: Democrat-backed judge wins Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Liberal candidate Susan Crawford won against the conservative, despite $25 million invested by Elon Musk. This will preserve the liberal majority in the state Supreme Court.

News of the World • April 2, 10:00 AM • 16102 views

A US court has allowed Musk's DOGE to continue cuts in USAID

A US appeals court has allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to cut staff at USAID. The administration plans to shut down the agency's independent operations by September.

News of the World • March 29, 08:19 AM • 13243 views

All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30 - Reuters

All USAID employees will be dismissed by September 30. The US State Department will take over USAID programs, but employees will not be automatically transferred.

News of the World • March 28, 06:38 PM • 67491 views

The number of AIDS deaths worldwide could rise by 3 million due to cuts in foreign aid - study

Western governments are cutting foreign aid, which could lead to 10 million more HIV infections and nearly 3 million deaths by the end of the decade.

Health • March 28, 12:51 AM • 21607 views

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health refuted the myth about tuberculosis

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health assured that tuberculosis is a curable disease. Doctors are doing everything possible to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover, despite their severe condition.

Society • March 24, 05:07 PM • 10987 views

Court ruled USAID closure unconstitutional

A district judge has ruled that Elon Musk and the White House Office of Performance likely violated the Constitution by shutting down USAID. The court ordered to restore access to the agency's systems.

Politics • March 18, 08:39 PM • 42395 views

Trump "inspired" Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on NGOs and media

Trump's actions regarding USAID encouraged Orbán, Fico and Vučić to increase pressure on non-governmental organizations and media in their countries. The governments of Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia have stepped up their efforts.

News of the World • March 18, 11:24 AM • 42668 views

Rubio explained what should precede full-fledged negotiations

U. S. Secretary of State Rubio stated that in order to start a dialogue with the Russian Federation, it is necessary to cease hostilities. He emphasized the importance of flexibility and patience in the negotiations.

War • March 12, 03:34 PM • 29633 views

USAID cancels a $75 million grant for the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine

USAID is terminating a grant agreement with the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine for $75 million. This will reduce funding for the purchase of equipment for the energy sector.

Economy • March 12, 02:40 PM • 78433 views

USAID employees were ordered to burn classified agency documents - media

USAID employees were ordered to destroy classified documents stored at headquarters. This happened after the cancellation of 83% of programs, which led to lawsuits and requests from the Senate.

Politics • March 12, 01:47 AM • 28183 views

The USA halts funding for UN project in Ukraine - OHCHR

The USA announced the cessation of funding for five projects of the UN Human Rights Office, including in Ukraine. Programs will be reduced or closed as part of a comprehensive review of foreign aid spending.

Politics • March 11, 12:37 PM • 25618 views

"Victories do not stop": The White House has published 50 achievements of Trump in the first 50 days of his presidency

The Trump administration has released a list of 50 achievements of the president in the first 50 days of his second term. Among them are the fight against illegal immigration, bringing manufacturing back to the USA, and "peace negotiations" between Ukraine and Russia.

News of the World • March 11, 03:20 AM • 27004 views

US cancels 83% of USAID programs - Rubio

The U. S. Secretary of State announced the closure of most USAID programs after a six-week analysis. The reason was the misuse of billions of dollars that did not align with U.S. interests.

News of the World • March 10, 09:12 AM • 111380 views

Trump canceled grants of $400 million for Columbia University

The Trump administration halted funding for Columbia University due to student protests regarding Israel and Gaza. The university established a disciplinary committee and promised to cooperate with the government to restore the funds.

News of the World • March 7, 08:34 PM • 24624 views

Secretary of State Rubio and Transportation Secretary Duffy had a quarrel with Musk in the presence of Trump - NYT

During a meeting of the US Cabinet, Elon Musk clashed with Marco Rubio and Sean Duffy over staff layoffs. Trump intervened in the dispute, siding with Secretary of State Rubio.

News of the World • March 7, 08:05 PM • 24131 views

The court ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by Monday

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to pay debts to USAID partners by March 10. The amount owed to non-profit organizations is estimated at 2 billion dollars.

News of the World • March 7, 07:34 AM • 18216 views

Trump administration threatened criminal cases against USAID employees or grant recipients - The Hill

The acting deputy administrator of USAID reported the possibility of referring criminal cases to the U. S. Department of Justice. This concerns allegations of the misuse of foreign aid.

News of the World • March 6, 06:57 AM • 26899 views

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The U. S. State Department halts USAID investments in rebuilding Ukraine's energy system after Russian attacks. The agency also reduces its presence in Ukraine from 64 to 8 employees.

Economy • February 28, 08:20 PM • 67066 views

The United States has stopped funding polio, HIV and malaria programs around the world: which programs have been closed

The Trump administration is cutting off funding for 5,800 USAID projects, including vaccination and treatment programs. The withdrawal of support will affect millions of people in developing countries and threatens to increase mortality.

Health • February 28, 08:00 AM • 30021 views

Social network X spreads fake news allegedly from the New York Post to discredit Zelensky - CPJ

A fake video on behalf of the New York Post about USAID's payment of $4 million to Time magazine is circulated on social network X. The Center for Countering Disinformation denies information about bribery for Zelenskyy's recognition as “Person of the Year.

Society • February 27, 12:59 PM • 40190 views

Supreme Court justice allows U.S. to continue freezing foreign aid payments

The chief justice of the U. S. Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a $1.5 billion payment to USAID for work already done. The decision upheld Trump's directive to cut U.S. spending abroad.

Politics • February 27, 12:38 PM • 23016 views

Trump administration terminates over 90% of USAID foreign aid awards

The US administration has terminated nearly 5,800 USAID grants, keeping only 500 worth $57 billion. Secretary Rubio has made a decision on each grant, but the plaintiffs are challenging the possibility of such a quick review.

Politics • February 27, 09:12 AM • 101280 views

US Government Accountability Office announces spending cuts with clear discrepancies - media

The U. S. Government Performance and Results Administration changed the savings data from $16.6 billion to $9.6 billion due to errors. Initial reports found cases of double and triple counting of contracts.

News of the World • February 26, 08:04 AM • 26219 views

French minister: EU alone can't plug USAID shutdown gap

The European Union does not have enough money to compensate for the suspension of USAID on its own. About 55.8 billion euros of American aid could disappear, which would especially affect Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

Politics • February 26, 06:38 AM • 112840 views

USAID fires 2,000 employees and sends the rest on forced furlough - CNN

The U. S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is laying off about 2,000 employees in the United States starting next week. Most other employees will be placed on administrative leave, except for critical personnel.

Society • February 24, 02:02 AM • 101677 views

Ukraine will never become a part of the EU against the will of Hungarians, and will be a “buffer zone” after the war - Orban's new statement

Viktor Orban said that Ukraine's accession to the EU depends on Hungary's will and could harm the Hungarian economy. He also threatens to eliminate USAID-funded organizations.

Politics • February 22, 07:53 PM • 30609 views

USAID case: judge says Trump administration ignores decision to suspend foreign aid freeze

A federal judge says the Trump administration continues to withhold foreign aid in defiance of a court order. USAID and the State Department are not resuming payments under $60 billion worth of programs.

Politics • February 21, 07:19 AM • 30939 views

76% of Ukrainians spent more over the past year - survey

76% of Ukrainians reported an increase in spending over the past year, according to a survey by Rakuten Viber. The study also showed that the same number of respondents plan their spending, with 49% of them planning only significant and regular spending.

Economy • February 20, 11:00 AM • 25033 views

Expert: Shabunin and Nikolov embezzled $1.5 million in a year, but turned to Ukrainians for money

Expert Posternak criticized the activities of anti-corruption bodies and their use of grant funds.

Politics • February 19, 08:29 AM • 66737 views

“We must immediately restore order.” Trump orders firing of all Biden-era prosecutors

Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of Justice to fire all prosecutors from Biden's presidency. According to him, the department has become too politicized and was used as a weapon against him.

News of the World • February 19, 07:16 AM • 31605 views