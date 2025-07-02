United States officially ceased implementation of USAID projects

The United States of America is ceasing the operations of USAID programs. Henceforth, all foreign aid programs will be managed by the Department of State. This was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by UNN with reference to his post on the Substack platform.

Details

Marco Rubio emphasized that during the comprehensive review by the Donald Trump administration of thousands of programs and over 715 billion dollars in expenditures (adjusted for inflation), it was determined that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) does not meet the basic criterion of promoting the national interests of the state in the world.

The US Secretary of State called the results of the Agency's activities since the end of the Cold War "extremely limited."

USAID has little to show after the Cold War. Goals were rarely achieved, instability often worsened, and anti-American sentiment only grew - the post states.

As an example, he cited over 89 billion dollars spent on countries in the Middle East and North Africa, which did not contribute to an increase in support for the US.

Furthermore, total expenditures in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank since 1991 amounted to 9.3 billion dollars. Some of the funds went to structures associated with Hamas allies, which "only caused new claims against the US instead of gratitude."

Taking into account the monitoring results, according to the head of the State Department, since July 1, the USAID Agency is ceasing the implementation of foreign aid programs.

Henceforth, all projects that align with the policy of the current administration and contribute to US interests will be administered by the Department of State. They will be implemented with greater accountability, strategic focus, and effectiveness - Rubio noted.

He also added that from now on, US humanitarian aid will feature "only one logo – the United States flag – instead of dozens of NGO logos."

According to him, aid recipients "should know that it is a contribution from the American people, not anonymous support from unidentified organizations."

The American politician noted that transferring greater responsibility to regional bureaus and diplomats on the ground allows for the rapid adaptation of programs to the needs of partners and US national interests.

In addition, according to the US Secretary of State, the new aid model will also allow for more effective countering of China's aid practices, which "are exploitative, while also promoting US strategic goals in key regions."

"We choose trade over aid, opportunities over dependency, investment over subsidies. For the US and many states worldwide, July 1 will mark the beginning of a new era of global partnership, peace, investment, and prosperity," Marco Rubio concluded.

Reminder

In March 2025, US Secretary of State announced the closure of most USAID programs after a 6-week analysis. The reason was the misuse of billions of dollars, which did not serve US interests.

The Department of State Management Efficiency announced that all employees of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be dismissed by September 30 – by the end of the fiscal year.

The reduction in USAID funding, initiated by the Trump administration, could cause over 14 million additional deaths by 2030. According to The Lancet, USAID programs prevented 91 million deaths over the past two decades.