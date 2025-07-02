United States officially ceased implementation of USAID projects

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 32868 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 89490 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 66132 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 136076 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 80849 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 67703 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 172140 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 130180 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60626 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116656 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4.1m/s
62%
750mm
Popular news
War with universities in the USA: Columbia University warned about risk of losing accreditationJuly 1, 07:05 PM • 1731 views
Eight opposition parties in Georgia announced their refusal to participate in local elections: whyJuly 1, 07:06 PM • 4045 views
First Russian "Pantsir-S1" systems have already appeared in Pyongyang - HURJuly 1, 07:55 PM • 2743 views
Latvia will transfer 42 Patria armored personnel carriers to UkraineJuly 1, 08:19 PM • 1169 views
Singer Tonya Matviyenko said that she was beaten by a Bolt driver12:04 AM • 3857 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 53180 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 65422 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 82769 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 136080 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 172142 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 16761 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 81506 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 84852 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 106001 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 133660 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

United States officially ceased implementation of USAID projects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The United States of America is discontinuing USAID programs, and the State Department will now manage all foreign aid. This decision was made after an analysis revealed that USAID's activities do not serve U.S. national interests.

United States officially ceased implementation of USAID projects

The United States of America is ceasing the operations of USAID programs. Henceforth, all foreign aid programs will be managed by the Department of State. This was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by UNN with reference to his post on the Substack platform.

Details

Marco Rubio emphasized that during the comprehensive review by the Donald Trump administration of thousands of programs and over 715 billion dollars in expenditures (adjusted for inflation), it was determined that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) does not meet the basic criterion of promoting the national interests of the state in the world.

The US Secretary of State called the results of the Agency's activities since the end of the Cold War "extremely limited."

USAID has little to show after the Cold War. Goals were rarely achieved, instability often worsened, and anti-American sentiment only grew

- the post states.

As an example, he cited over 89 billion dollars spent on countries in the Middle East and North Africa, which did not contribute to an increase in support for the US.

Furthermore, total expenditures in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank since 1991 amounted to 9.3 billion dollars. Some of the funds went to structures associated with Hamas allies, which "only caused new claims against the US instead of gratitude."

Taking into account the monitoring results, according to the head of the State Department, since July 1, the USAID Agency is ceasing the implementation of foreign aid programs.

Henceforth, all projects that align with the policy of the current administration and contribute to US interests will be administered by the Department of State. They will be implemented with greater accountability, strategic focus, and effectiveness

- Rubio noted.

He also added that from now on, US humanitarian aid will feature "only one logo – the United States flag – instead of dozens of NGO logos."

According to him, aid recipients "should know that it is a contribution from the American people, not anonymous support from unidentified organizations."

The American politician noted that transferring greater responsibility to regional bureaus and diplomats on the ground allows for the rapid adaptation of programs to the needs of partners and US national interests.

In addition, according to the US Secretary of State, the new aid model will also allow for more effective countering of China's aid practices, which "are exploitative, while also promoting US strategic goals in key regions."

"We choose trade over aid, opportunities over dependency, investment over subsidies. For the US and many states worldwide, July 1 will mark the beginning of a new era of global partnership, peace, investment, and prosperity," Marco Rubio concluded.

Reminder

In March 2025, US Secretary of State announced the closure of most USAID programs after a 6-week analysis. The reason was the misuse of billions of dollars, which did not serve US interests.

The Department of State Management Efficiency announced that all employees of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be dismissed by September 30 – by the end of the fiscal year. 

The reduction in USAID funding, initiated by the Trump administration, could cause over 14 million additional deaths by 2030. According to The Lancet, USAID programs prevented 91 million deaths over the past two decades.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
United States Agency for International Development
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
China
United States
Gaza Strip
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9