Drunk "Santa" in Mercedes detained near Rivne on New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, near Rivne, patrol officers stopped a Mercedes-Benz, driven by a drunk man in a Santa Claus costume. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Night, curfew, and a Mercedes-Benz moving along the Rivne bypass road. The car caused a natural reaction from the patrol officers — it was stopped to clarify the circumstances. Behind the wheel was a man in a Santa Claus costume, but with one nuance: signs of celebration were clearly mixed with signs of alcohol intoxication. - Biloshytskyi reported.

According to him, a breathalyzer test showed 2.25 per mille. At this point, "Santa's" journey ended: the driver was issued relevant documents, and the car was evacuated to an impound lot.

In addition, Biloshytskyi reported that in total, on New Year's Eve, police drew up 135 administrative protocols under Article 130 (Driving a vehicle while intoxicated) of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

