08:59 AM • 1110 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling stories
08:27 AM • 2388 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 12777 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
06:31 AM • 11183 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 11250 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 22809 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 39354 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30299 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
November 25, 02:47 PM • 28617 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
November 25, 02:46 PM • 23914 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
Drunk Porsche Cayenne driver opened fire after an accident in Kyiv, he was detained - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

A 37-year-old Kyiv resident, while intoxicated, caused a traffic accident on Solomianska Square, beat a passenger, and shot twice at the driver of another car. The offender faces up to 7 years in prison.

Drunk Porsche Cayenne driver opened fire after an accident in Kyiv, he was detained - police

In Kyiv, an intoxicated Porsche Cayenne driver was detained for a road accident and shooting in the middle of the street, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The police, as stated, were contacted by a Kyiv resident who reported a fight and shooting in the Solomyanskyi district.

Police found that the driver of a Porsche Cayenne collided with a VAZ car and several other vehicles.

According to the police, the 37-year-old Kyiv resident caused a road accident at the intersection of Solomyanska Square and immediately began to behave aggressively, swearing at witnesses and accident participants.

"In particular, during the conflict, the offender punched a 26-year-old passenger of the damaged VAZ car in the head. The VAZ driver tried to stop the attacker, but he pulled out a traumatic pistol and fired two shots in his direction," the police said.

Ambulance doctors hospitalized the 22-year-old victim with a non-penetrating gunshot wound and provided him with the necessary assistance.

"The offender turned out to be a 37-year-old resident of the capital, who, according to external signs, was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and refused to undergo a sobriety test," the police said.

Patrol officers drew up administrative materials against him under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (driving while intoxicated).

The man was detained and the weapon was seized. He was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism committed with particular audacity and using an object specially adapted for inflicting bodily harm. The man faces up to 7 years in prison.

Shot near a house, wounding two passers-by: a 40-year-old man detained in Kyiv28.10.25, 10:25 • 4923 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Skirmishes
Kyiv