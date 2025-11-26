Drunk Porsche Cayenne driver opened fire after an accident in Kyiv, he was detained - police

In Kyiv, an intoxicated Porsche Cayenne driver was detained for a road accident and shooting in the middle of the street, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The police, as stated, were contacted by a Kyiv resident who reported a fight and shooting in the Solomyanskyi district.

Police found that the driver of a Porsche Cayenne collided with a VAZ car and several other vehicles.

According to the police, the 37-year-old Kyiv resident caused a road accident at the intersection of Solomyanska Square and immediately began to behave aggressively, swearing at witnesses and accident participants.

"In particular, during the conflict, the offender punched a 26-year-old passenger of the damaged VAZ car in the head. The VAZ driver tried to stop the attacker, but he pulled out a traumatic pistol and fired two shots in his direction," the police said.

Ambulance doctors hospitalized the 22-year-old victim with a non-penetrating gunshot wound and provided him with the necessary assistance.

"The offender turned out to be a 37-year-old resident of the capital, who, according to external signs, was in a state of alcoholic intoxication and refused to undergo a sobriety test," the police said.

Patrol officers drew up administrative materials against him under Part 1 of Article 130 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (driving while intoxicated).

The man was detained and the weapon was seized. He was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – hooliganism committed with particular audacity and using an object specially adapted for inflicting bodily harm. The man faces up to 7 years in prison.

Shot near a house, wounding two passers-by: a 40-year-old man detained in Kyiv