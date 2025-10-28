$42.070.07
Shot near a house, wounding two passers-by: a 40-year-old man detained in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2394 views

A man was detained in Kyiv who, while intoxicated, wounded two passers-by during a shooting near a residential building. He has been charged with hooliganism involving the use of weapons, which carries a penalty of up to 7 years in prison.

Shot near a house, wounding two passers-by: a 40-year-old man detained in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a man was detained and notified of suspicion for being intoxicated and opening fire near the entrance of a residential building, as a result of which two passers-by were wounded. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv.

Details

The incident occurred late in the evening on October 27 near one of the residential buildings on European Union Avenue in the Podilskyi district of the capital. According to the investigation, the man was drinking alcoholic beverages in the company of acquaintances and provoked a conflict with passers-by, local residents.

During the dispute, he pulled a pistol from his bag, began to wave it, and fired shots at two passers-by - men aged 39 and 37. As a result of the shots, one of them received a gunshot wound to the leg, the other - to the abdomen.

Then the attacker fled the crime scene, but was later detained by law enforcement officers. He turned out to be a 40-year-old resident of Kyiv.

Police searched the suspect's place of residence, during which a traumatic pistol was found and seized. He was charged under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (gross violation of public order out of clear disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity with the use of an object specially adapted for inflicting bodily harm).

The detainee faces up to 7 years in prison.

Yevhen Ustimenko

