Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 11454 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 15535 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 15790 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 56143 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 56642 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 43861 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 60484 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32519 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20942 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
Ukraine offered assistance after Russian strike damaged Qatari embassy - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine offered assistance to Qatar after its embassy in Kyiv was damaged by a Russian strike. This is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry states.

Ukraine offered assistance after Russian strike damaged Qatari embassy - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine offered the necessary assistance to Qatari colleagues after the Russian attack on Kyiv, which damaged the Qatari embassy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday, showing the consequences, UNN reports.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv damaged the premises of a foreign diplomatic mission, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Ukraine. The Russian attack is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention and a reminder that Russian brutality knows no bounds. We are ready to provide all necessary assistance to our Qatari colleagues

- Sybiha wrote on X.

"We call on the Gulf states to respond through diplomatic channels and publicly to Russia's irresponsible and dangerous actions," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure, Qatar embassy affected: Zelenskyy pointed to the need for a reaction, primarily from the US, to Russia's attack with "Oreshnik"

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
