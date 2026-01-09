Ukraine offered assistance after Russian strike damaged Qatari embassy - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine offered the necessary assistance to Qatari colleagues after the Russian attack on Kyiv, which damaged the Qatari embassy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday, showing the consequences, UNN reports.

Russia's night attack on Kyiv damaged the premises of a foreign diplomatic mission, the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Ukraine. The Russian attack is a gross violation of the Vienna Convention and a reminder that Russian brutality knows no bounds. We are ready to provide all necessary assistance to our Qatari colleagues - Sybiha wrote on X.

"We call on the Gulf states to respond through diplomatic channels and publicly to Russia's irresponsible and dangerous actions," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

