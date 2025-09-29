In Lviv, a man opened fire with a traumatic weapon in the middle of the street

In Lviv, police brought administrative charges against a 22-year-old local resident who opened fire with a traumatic weapon at night. The incident occurred on Svobody Avenue around 1 AM. This was reported by the Lviv Oblast police, writes UNN.

Today, September 29, around 01:00 AM, the police received a report that shots were heard on Svobody Avenue in Lviv. Before the police arrived, the perpetrators were detained by officers of the National Guard of Ukraine, who were patrolling the area. - the report says.



An investigative and operational group and employees of other services of the Lviv District Police Department No. 1, as well as employees of the Patrol Police Department of Lviv Oblast, arrived at the scene.

As law enforcement officers established, a fight broke out between a group of acquaintances, to which National Guard soldiers promptly reacted. Seeing the law enforcement officers, the participants of the conflict began to flee. The 22-year-old Lviv resident fired three shots into the air from a traumatic weapon. There were no casualties as a result of the incident, and law enforcement officers seized the weapon.

All participants have been identified - they are Lviv residents aged 18 to 23. Law enforcement officers brought administrative charges against three participants in the fight, as well as the "shooter," under Article 173 (Petty Hooliganism) of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

