In Lviv, a woman fell from a shuttle bus while boarding: police are investigating the incident

In Lviv, an 84-year-old woman fell onto the road while boarding a shuttle bus; a criminal investigation has been opened, and the participants in the incident have been identified, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on September 26, around 3:30 PM, on Knyahyni Olhy Street.

It was preliminarily established that an 84-year-old Lviv resident fell onto the roadway and sustained bodily injuries while boarding a shuttle taxi. - the police reported.

According to the report, relevant services were not called to the scene.

After some time, the woman, according to the report, independently sought medical attention at a hospital.

A criminal investigation was opened into this incident under Part 1 of Article 286 (Violation of road safety rules) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Later, the police reported that the participants in the incident had been identified.

