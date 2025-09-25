$41.410.03
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 27788 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 38624 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 60124 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 49457 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 44258 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 40875 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all details
September 24, 11:04 AM • 70486 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23116 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 54746 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Man falls out of crowded bus in Lviv, sustains severe head injuries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

On September 25, an elderly man fell out of a bus on route No. 84 on Varshavska Street in Lviv, sustaining severe head injuries. The injured man was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of St. Panteleimon Hospital in critical condition.

Man falls out of crowded bus in Lviv, sustains severe head injuries

Today, September 25, at about 09:10 on Varshavska Street in Lviv, an elderly man fell while disembarking from bus route No. 84 and sustained serious head injuries. The victim was hospitalized at St. Panteleimon Hospital, where he is in intensive care in serious condition. This was reported by the Lviv region police and the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Details 

The city council reported that the patient had already undergone a full-body CT scan. Doctors diagnosed an internal craniocerebral injury, traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage, and a contusion in the frontal region. He was examined by neurosurgeons, surgeons, and traumatologists, and the man is currently under round-the-clock medical supervision.

All necessary services worked at the scene of the incident. The Department of Urban Mobility urged residents not to spread unverified versions and to wait for official conclusions. Bus No. 84, which runs along the route Shchurata Street – Rudno, is operated by the carrier "Uspikh-BM". Today, 20 buses were operating on the line 

– stated the city council.

Earlier, Lviv City Council deputy Ihor Zinkevych reported that the man had died from his injuries, but he later refuted this information. Witnesses report that the bus was overcrowded, there was a crush, the driver opened the door, and the man fell out.

Drunk Mercedes driver crashed into a minibus in Kyiv, injuring a passenger, received a suspicion notice - police22.09.25, 11:00 • 3508 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyEvents
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv