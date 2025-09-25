Man falls out of crowded bus in Lviv, sustains severe head injuries

Today, September 25, at about 09:10 on Varshavska Street in Lviv, an elderly man fell while disembarking from bus route No. 84 and sustained serious head injuries. The victim was hospitalized at St. Panteleimon Hospital, where he is in intensive care in serious condition. This was reported by the Lviv region police and the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Details

The city council reported that the patient had already undergone a full-body CT scan. Doctors diagnosed an internal craniocerebral injury, traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage, and a contusion in the frontal region. He was examined by neurosurgeons, surgeons, and traumatologists, and the man is currently under round-the-clock medical supervision.

All necessary services worked at the scene of the incident. The Department of Urban Mobility urged residents not to spread unverified versions and to wait for official conclusions. Bus No. 84, which runs along the route Shchurata Street – Rudno, is operated by the carrier "Uspikh-BM". Today, 20 buses were operating on the line – stated the city council.

Earlier, Lviv City Council deputy Ihor Zinkevych reported that the man had died from his injuries, but he later refuted this information. Witnesses report that the bus was overcrowded, there was a crush, the driver opened the door, and the man fell out.

