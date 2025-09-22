Drunk Mercedes driver crashed into a bus, injuring a passenger, received a suspicion notice - police
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a suspicion notice was served to the driver of a Mercedes-Benz who, on Friday, while intoxicated, crashed into a shuttle bus on Kasiana Street. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old passenger sustained a fractured collarbone and a closed head injury.
In Kyiv, a Mercedes-Benz driver was notified of suspicion after he, while drunk, crashed into a shuttle bus and injured a passenger, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Details
The accident occurred on Friday around 8:30 PM on Kassiana Street in the Holosiivskyi district.
In Kyiv, a drunk Peugeot driver rammed a trolleybus20.09.25, 16:57 • 8770 views
"Law enforcement officers established that the 37-year-old driver of the car, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication - 2.63 ppm, lost control and collided with a bus. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old passenger of public transport was injured," the police reported.
As noted, the woman was hospitalized with a fractured left collarbone and a closed head injury.
"The culprit of the accident was detained by investigators. Investigators notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated," the police said.
The suspect faces up to three years in prison.