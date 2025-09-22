$41.250.00
Drunk Mercedes driver crashed into a bus, injuring a passenger, received a suspicion notice - police

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

In Kyiv, a suspicion notice was served to the driver of a Mercedes-Benz who, on Friday, while intoxicated, crashed into a shuttle bus on Kasiana Street. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old passenger sustained a fractured collarbone and a closed head injury.

Drunk Mercedes driver crashed into a bus, injuring a passenger, received a suspicion notice - police

In Kyiv, a Mercedes-Benz driver was notified of suspicion after he, while drunk, crashed into a shuttle bus and injured a passenger, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on Friday around 8:30 PM on Kassiana Street in the Holosiivskyi district.

In Kyiv, a drunk Peugeot driver rammed a trolleybus20.09.25, 16:57 • 8770 views

"Law enforcement officers established that the 37-year-old driver of the car, being in a state of alcoholic intoxication - 2.63 ppm, lost control and collided with a bus. As a result of the accident, a 51-year-old passenger of public transport was injured," the police reported.

As noted, the woman was hospitalized with a fractured left collarbone and a closed head injury.

"The culprit of the accident was detained by investigators. Investigators notified the detainee of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of road safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated," the police said.

The suspect faces up to three years in prison.

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv